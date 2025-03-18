SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand 2025, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take place at the University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday, March 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

The T20I series is currently at a standstill as both the teams have won one game each. New Zealand Women made a comeback by winning the last match by seven wickets. They chased a small target of 113 runs in just 18.3 overs.

These two teams have played a total of 13 head-to-head matches. New Zealand Women have won 12 head-to-head matches while Sri Lanka Women have won 1 match only.

SL-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The 3rd T20I match of the Sri Lanka Women tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on March 18 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 2:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

SL-W vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I match

Date and Time: 18th March 2025, 2:45 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at University Oval in Dunedin is good for bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a good contest between bat and ball. The last WT20I match played at this venue was between New Zealand Women and England Women, where a total of 293 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

Ad

SL-W vs NZ-W Form Guide

SL-W - L W

NZ-W - W L

SL-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Chetan Vimukthi

NZ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Suzie Bates (c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Emma McLeod, Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Polly Inglis (wk), Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair

Ad

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sanjeewani

A Sanjeewani is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order but is very dependable behind the wickets. She can give a lot of points from her wicket-keeping skills. P Inglis is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

G Plimmer

E McLeod and G Plimmer are the two best batters picks for today's Dream11 team. G Plimmer will open the innings for New Zealand Women with Suzie Bates. H Madavi Samarawickrama is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

S Bates and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Athapaththu will open the innings and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 87 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. J Kerr is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

I Priyadarshani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Priyadarshani and S Kumari. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. I Priyadarshani will complete her quota of overs and is in top-notch form. She has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. E Carson is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

SL-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for Sri Lanka Women, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 87 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

S Bates

S Bates is one of the most crucial picks from the New Zealand Women squad as she will open the innings and bowl some overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can once again trouble Sri Lanka Women bowlers. She has smashed 68 runs in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I match

C Athapaththu

J Kerr

S Bates

B Halliday

K Dilhari

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sanjeewani

Ad

Batters: G Plimmer

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Kerr, K Dilhari, S Bates, B Halliday

Bowlers: S Kumari, I Priyadarshani, B Illing, E Carson

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sanjeewani

Ad

Batters: E McLeod

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Kerr, K Dilhari, S Bates, B Halliday, F Devonshire

Bowlers: I Priyadarshani, B Illing, M Madara

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️