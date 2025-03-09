SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand 2025, Match 3

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will square off against New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the third ODI fixture at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Sunday, March 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both these teams played two practice matches before this series. The first game was won by New Zealand Women XI by six wickets, while Sri Lanka Women won the second practice match by four runs. The first match between these two teams was abandoned due to rain. New Zealand Women won the last match by 78 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 15 head-to-head matches. New Zealand Women have won 12 matches while Sri Lanka Women have won only 2 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

SL-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The 3rd match of the Sri Lanka Women tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on March 9 at the Saxton Oval in Nelson. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs NZ-W, 3rd match

Date and Time: 9th March 2025, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

Pitch Report

The pitch at Saxton Oval in Nelson is good for bowlers and batters. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture with spinners playing a crucial role in middle overs. The 2nd ODI match between these two teams was played at this venue. A total of 412 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

SL-W vs NZ-W Form Guide

SL-W - L N/R

NZ-W - W N/R

SL-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Chamari Atapattu (c), Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Manudi Nanayakkara, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Chethana Vimukthi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya

NZ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Brooke Halliday, Claudia Green, Emma McLeod, Eve Wolland, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Jess Watkin ©, Jessica Simmons, Kate Anderson, Kate Gaging (wk), Marama Downes, Nensi Patel, Ocean Bartlett

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Inglis

P Inglis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She smashed 34 runs in the last match. I Gaze is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

H Madavi

M Green and H Madavi are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. H Madavi will bat in the top order and is in great form. She smashed 59 runs in the last match. G Plimmer is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

S Bates and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Athapaththu will open the innings and complete her quota of overs. She scored 11 runs and took two wickets in the last match. J Kerr is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

B Illing

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Illing and I Priyadharshani. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. B Illing will complete her quota of overs and is in top-notch form. She took two wickets in the last Match. E Carson is another good bowler for today's match.

SL-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

S Bates

S Bates is another crucial pick from the New Zealand Women squad as she will bat in the top order and bowl some overs. She has an exceptional venue record. She scored five runs and took a solitary wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs NZ-W, 3rd match

C Athapaththu

J Kerr

S Bates

M Green

K Dilhari

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: M Green, H Madavi, G Plimmer

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Kerr, K Dilhari, S Bates

Bowlers: B Illing, E Carson, I Priyadharshani

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Gaze

Batters: M Green, H Madavi

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Kerr, K Dilhari, S Bates, B Halliday

Bowlers: B Illing, E Carson, I Priyadharshani

