SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand Women tour of Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will lock horns with New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the first ODI of the New Zealand Women's Tour of Sri Lanka 2023 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on Tuesday, June 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for the 1st ODI.

Sri Lanka Women's had a tough time when they hosted India last time, losing the series by 3-0. They have also had a poor record against New Zealand, having lost 29 of their 33 One-Day Internationals. However, they have a talented pool of players to rely on, including Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, and Anushka Sanjeewani to turn things up this time.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Women are a dominant unit with a strong track record in this format. They have a well-balanced team with a number of aggressive batters, capable middle-order players, and excellent bowlers. They will be the clear favorites for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka Women.

SL-W vs NZ-W Match Details, 1st ODI

The first ODI of the New Zealand Women's Tour of Sri Lanka 2023 will be played on June 27 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The match is set to take place at 7.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs NZ-W, New Zealand Women tour of Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Date and Time: June 27, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SL-W vs NZ-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Galle International Stadium is known for being a spin-friendly surface. The ball tends to stick to the surface and produce turn and bounce, allowing spinners to extract spin and deceive the batters. So batters who are adept against spin and can play the ball late and close to their bodies tend to do well.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 159

Average 2nd innings score: 157

SL-W vs NZ-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sri Lanka Women: L-L-L-W-L

New Zealand Women: NR-NR-W-L-W

SL-W vs NZ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Sri Lanka Women Probable Playing 11

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c & wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, and Sugandika Kumari.

New Zealand Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

New Zealand Women Probable Playing 11

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Leigh kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Molly Penfold, and Fran Jonas.

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anushka Sanjeewani (282 runs in 22 games; Average: 12.8)

Anushka Sanjeewani is a fine batter and has scored 282 runs at an average of 12.8 in 22 ODIs. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps too.

Top Batter Pick

Suzie Bates (5267 runs & 75 wickets in 148 games, Average: 41.50)

The talented and experienced right-handed opening batter is well-known in women's cricket for her ability to play big knocks. She has scored over 5000 runs in this format and has also been an effective medium pacer, picking up 75 wickets at an economy rate of 4.95 in 148 ODIs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sophie Devine (3330 runs & 89 wickets in 134 games)

Sophie Devine is another premier all-rounder in female cricket, having scored 3330 runs at an average of 30.3 and taking 89 wickets at an economy rate of 4.45 in 134 ODIs. Given her experience and ability, she could be a key addition to your SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Lea Tahuhu (94 wickets in 84 games; E.R: 4.48)

Lea Tahuhu has been an effective wicket-taker for her team, picking up 94 wickets at an economy rate of 4.48 in 84 ODIs, and could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

SL-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu is an experienced all-rounder who has been in excellent form in recent years for her side. She has scored 2840 at an average of 31.90 and has taken 27 wickets at an economy rate of 5.53 in 90 ODIs, making her a multiplier pick in your SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr is a talented all-rounder who has been doing well for her team, scoring 1362 runs at an average of 38.90 and taking 77 wickets at an economy rate of 4.45 in 59 ODIs. That makes her an excellent pick in your SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Hannah Rowe

Harshitha Samarawickrama

Fran Jonas

Oshadi Ranasinghe

Sugandika Kumari

SL-W vs NZ-W match expert tips

Both teams have great all-rounders and bowlers, and the surface is expected to suit them well. So the likes of Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, and Fran Jonas are players to watch out for.

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Head-To-Head League

SL-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Devine, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Leigh Kasperek

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Grand League

SL-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Devine, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Leigh Kasperek

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu

