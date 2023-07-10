SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women vs NZ Women, 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will face New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the 2nd T20I of the Sri Lanka Women vs NZ Women at P Sara Oval in Colombo on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for 2nd T20I.

New Zealand Women defeated Sri Lanka Women in the first T20I of the series. Led by terrific spells of Amelia Kerr, Eden Carson, and Leigh Kasperek, the visitors managed to restrict Sri Lanka to a paltry score of 106/9. Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr spearheaded the run-chase and they were victorious by five wickets and with a margin of seven deliveries left.

SL-W vs NZ-W Match Details, 2nd T20I

The 2nd T20I of Sri Lanka Women vs NZ Women will be played on 11th July at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. The match is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs NZ-W, Sri Lanka Women vs NZ Women, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 11th July, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SL-W vs NZ-W Pitch Report

The first match at P Sara Oval proved to be a low-scoring affair. Batters from both sides struggled to get going freely and that trend is expected to continue where the bowlers may find assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 106

Average second innings score: 107

SL-W vs NZ-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sri Lanka Women: L

New Zealand Women: W

SL-W vs NZ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Sri Lanka Women Probable Playing 11

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Udeshika Prabodhani.

New Zealand Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

New Zealand Women Probable Playing 11

Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Sanjeewani (1 match, 18 runs, Strike Rate: 105.88)

A Sanjeewani could prove to be a decent wicket-keeper pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She scored 18 runs in the first T20I at a strike rate of 105.88. She will be looking for a bigger contribution in the upcoming game.

Top Batter pick

S Bates (1 match, 44 runs and 1 wicket)

S Bates is a leading figure of the New Zealand Women’s team. She scored 44 runs in the first game at a strike rate of 93.61 and led the run-chase for her side. She also managed to pick up a wicket. She is the leading run-scorer in the series.

Top All-rounder pick

L Kasperek (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.25)

L Kasperek was in terrific form in the first game. She picked up two wickets and had an excellent economy rate of 5.25.

Top Bowler pick

E Carson (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.00)

E Carson has also been reliable with the ball in hand. She scalped two wickets in the first game and was quite economical.

SL-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr shone with the bat and was the second-highest scorer with 34 runs at a strike rate of 121.42. Kerr had also struck two wickets in the first innings at an economy rate of 4.50. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

I Fernando

I Fernando was the highest wicket-taker in the first match. She picked up three scalps at an economy rate of 4.25 and troubled the NZ Women batters frequently.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Kerr 34 runs and 2 wickets 131 points I Fernando 3 wickets 105 points S Bates 44 runs and 1 wicket 82 points E Carson 2 wickets 74 points L Kasperek 2 wickets 66 points

SL-W vs NZ-W match expert tips

A Kerr is an extremely impressive player going through a purple patch in her career. She will be a strong captaincy choice for your SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Head to Head League

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Sanjeewani

Batter: S Bates, V Rajapaksha Gunarathne

All-rounder: A Kerr (c), L Kasperek, K Dilhari, S Devine, C Atapattu

Bowler: I Fernando (vc), E Carson, O Ranasinghe

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Grand League

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Sanjeewani

Batter: S Bates (c), V Rajapaksha Gunarathne

All-rounder: A Kerr, L Kasperek, K Dilhari, S Devine, C Atapattu

Bowler: I Fernando, E Carson (vc), O Ranasinghe

