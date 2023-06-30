SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for New Zealand Women Tour of Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka (SL-W) will square off against New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the second ODI match of the New Zealand Women's tour of Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka on Friday, June 29. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

In the first match of the ODI series, Sri Lanka dominated the contest and managed to win the match by nine wickets. The Sri Lankan bowlers were absolutely on the spot in the match and managed to restrict the visitors to 170 for five in 28 overs.

While chasing, the Sri Lankan skipper was outstanding as she scored 108 runs off just 83 balls. Vishmi Rajapaksa scored a half-century and the duo ensured Sri Lanka's convincing win in the first match and thus a lead in the series.

While Sri Lanka will be looking to extend the lead, New Zealand will be trying to make a comeback.

SL-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The second ODI of the New Zealand Women's Tour of Sri Lanka will be played on June 29 at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka. The match will commence at 10.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL-W vs NZ-W, Match 2, New Zealand Tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Date and Time: June 29, 2023, Friday; 10.00 am IST.

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka

SL-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing XIs

SL-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SL-W Probable Playing XI

Chamari Athapattu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshita Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, H Karunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, and U Praodhani.

NZ-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NZ-W Probable Playing XI

Suzie Bates, B Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, B Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, E Carson, and F Jonas.

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - B Bezuidenhout

B Bezudenhout failed to fire in the first match. However, she is a stable opener and looks like the best choice from the category for this match.

Batter - Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates is one of the vital cogs of the New Zealand batting lineup. She failed to do anything significant in the previous clash and hence will be rearing to go big in her team's comeback. Bates might turn out to be a good pick for this match.

All-rounder - Chamari Athapattu

The Sri Lankan skipper was absolutely brilliant in the first match. In a rain-restricted match, Atapattu batted with dominance and took the game away from the White Ferns. She will be definitely a prime pick for the match.

Bowler - Sugandika Kumari

Sugandika Kumari looked in decent form with the ball in the first match. She was economical and also picked up a valuable wicket. Kumari will be the best choice from the bowlers section.

SL-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Chamari Athapattu

Chamari Atapattu is in excellent form with the bat. She can also contribute sometimes with the ball and that makes him a safe as well as wise choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates is a very important cog in the New Zealand batting mechanism. Bates failed to perform in the first match and will be eager to go big in this game in order to keep her team's chances alive in the series.

Five Must-Picks for SL-W vs NZ-W, Match 2

Chamari Atapattu

Suzie Bates

Sugandika Kumari

Sophie Devine

Amelia Kerr

SL-W vs NZ-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. The batters will find it comfortable to play shots through the line of the ball. However, as the match progresses, the wicket might slow down a bit and the spinners might come into the play.

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper - B Bezuidenhout

Batters: Suzie Bates, V Rajapaksha

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

