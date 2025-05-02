SL-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series, Match 3

The 3rd ODI match of the Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) squaring off against South Africa Women (SA-W) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo on Friday, May 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Sri Lanka Women lost their first match of the series to India Women by nine wickets. India Women chased down the target of 147 runs in just 29.4 overs. South Africa Women, on the other hand, lost their first match to India Women by a small margin of 15 runs. They smashed 261 runs while chasing a target of 276 runs.

South Africa Women have won 15 of the last 23 head-to-head matches while Sri Lanka Women have won five matches. Three matches ended in a no-result.

Ad

Trending

SL-W vs SA-W Match Details

The 3rd ODI match of the Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series will be played on May 2 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs SA-W, 3rd ODI match

Date and Time: May 2, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Ad

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo, is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good-scoring fixture, with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The team winning the toss should look to bat first at this venue. The last match played here was between South Africa Women and India Women, where a total of 537 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

Ad

SL-W vs SA-W Form Guide

SL-W - L

SA-W - L

SL-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Piumi Badalge, Achini Kulasuriya, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

SA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Karabo Meso (wk), Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

Ad

SL-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sanjeewani

A Sanjeewani is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She smashed 22 runs in the last match. K Meso is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

T Brits

L Wolvaardt and T Brits are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. T Brits will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has an excellent head-to-head record against Sri Lanka Women. She scored 109 runs in the last match against India Women. S Luus is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

A Dercksen and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Athapaththu will open the innings for her team and complete her quota of overs. K Dilhari is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

I Ranaweera

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Mlaba and I Ranaweera. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. N Mlaba will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She scalped two wickets and made eight runs in the last match. A Khaka is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

SL-W vs SA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She didn't perform well in the last match but is expected to make a strong comeback.

T Brits

T Brits is one of the most crucial picks from the South Africa Women squad as she will bat in the top order. She is expected to trouble Sri Lanka Women bowers and is in top-notch form. She played a crucial knock of 109 runs in 107 balls in the last match against India Women.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs SA-W, 3rd ODI match

C Athapaththu

A Dercksen

T Brits

L Wolvaardt

K Dilhari

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sanjeewani

Ad

Batters: T Brits, L Wolvaardt, S Luus

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, K Dilhari, C Tryon, A Dercksen, N de Klerk

Bowlers: N Mlaba, I Ranaweera

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sanjeewani

Ad

Batters: T Brits, L Wolvaardt, S Luus, H Perera

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, K Dilhari, C Tryon, A Dercksen

Bowlers: N Mlaba, I Ranaweera

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️