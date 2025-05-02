SL-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series, Match 3

The 3rd ODI match of the Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) squaring off against South Africa Women (SA-W) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo on Friday, May 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Sri Lanka Women lost their first match of the series to India Women by nine wickets. India Women chased down the target of 147 runs in just 29.4 overs. South Africa Women, on the other hand, lost their first match to India Women by a small margin of 15 runs. They smashed 261 runs while chasing a target of 276 runs.
South Africa Women have won 15 of the last 23 head-to-head matches while Sri Lanka Women have won five matches. Three matches ended in a no-result.
SL-W vs SA-W Match Details
The 3rd ODI match of the Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series will be played on May 2 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SL-W vs SA-W, 3rd ODI match
Date and Time: May 2, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo
Pitch Report
The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo, is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good-scoring fixture, with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The team winning the toss should look to bat first at this venue. The last match played here was between South Africa Women and India Women, where a total of 537 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.
SL-W vs SA-W Form Guide
SL-W - L
SA-W - L
SL-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XI
SL-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Piumi Badalge, Achini Kulasuriya, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera
SA-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Karabo Meso (wk), Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
SL-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Sanjeewani
A Sanjeewani is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She smashed 22 runs in the last match. K Meso is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.
Batters
T Brits
L Wolvaardt and T Brits are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. T Brits will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has an excellent head-to-head record against Sri Lanka Women. She scored 109 runs in the last match against India Women. S Luus is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
C Athapaththu
A Dercksen and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Athapaththu will open the innings for her team and complete her quota of overs. K Dilhari is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
I Ranaweera
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Mlaba and I Ranaweera. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. N Mlaba will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She scalped two wickets and made eight runs in the last match. A Khaka is another good bowler for today's match.
SL-W vs SA-W match captain and vice-captain choices
C Athapaththu
C Athapaththu was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She didn't perform well in the last match but is expected to make a strong comeback.
T Brits
T Brits is one of the most crucial picks from the South Africa Women squad as she will bat in the top order. She is expected to trouble Sri Lanka Women bowers and is in top-notch form. She played a crucial knock of 109 runs in 107 balls in the last match against India Women.
5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs SA-W, 3rd ODI match
C Athapaththu
A Dercksen
T Brits
L Wolvaardt
K Dilhari
Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Sanjeewani
Batters: T Brits, L Wolvaardt, S Luus
All-rounders: C Athapaththu, K Dilhari, C Tryon, A Dercksen, N de Klerk
Bowlers: N Mlaba, I Ranaweera
Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: A Sanjeewani
Batters: T Brits, L Wolvaardt, S Luus, H Perera
All-rounders: C Athapaththu, K Dilhari, C Tryon, A Dercksen
Bowlers: N Mlaba, I Ranaweera
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️