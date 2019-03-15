SL Women vs ENG Women, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 16th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a successful tour of India, England continue their sub-continent journey as they face Sri Lanka in the first of three ODIs on Saturday. The English are one of the strongest sides in the Women's circuit and walk into this series as the firm favourites while Sri Lanka should feel optimistic about their chances of upsetting the World Champions, with home support behind them as well.

As both teams look to avenge ODI series defeats against RSA and India, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka Women

Prasadani Weerakkody, Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Shashikala Siriwardene, Yasoda Mendis, Nipuni Hansika, Inoka Ranaweera, Chandima Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Udeshika Prabhodani, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Dilani Manodara, Rebeca Vandort and Sripali Weerakkody

England Women

Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Dani Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson

Playing XI Updates

Sri Lanka Women

After a disappointing tour of South Africa, the Sri Lankans should find solace in home conditions with the likes of Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera in their ranks. Prasadani Weerakkody should open the batting after a decent series in South Africa while the likes of Ranaweera and Siriwardene hold key with the ball with their clever spin.

Possible XI: Prasadani(WK), Athapaththu (C), Hasini, Siriwardene, Hasini, Sipali, Manodara, Vandort, Ranaweera, Prabhodani and Ama.

England Women

The presence of Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver in the middle order indicates the strength in batting the English have with Dani Wyatt and Katherine Brunt also amongst the runs in the recently concluded India series. Sophie Ecclestone's fitness is still in the air although the likes of Anya Shrubsole and Georgia Elwiss' form firmly puts England in the driver's seat.

Possible XI: Amy(WK), Beaumont, Knight (C), Sciver, Wyatt, Winfield, Brunt, Elwiss, Shrubsole, Linsey and Ecclestone/Cross.

Match Details

Sri Lanka Women vs England Women, 1st ODI

16th March 2019, 9:50 AM IST

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

The pitch is set to favour the spinners, as is the case all over Sri Lanka, although batsmen should find stroke play easy once they get their eye in. Scores over 200 are considered to be par in Hambantota with the middle phase certain to be the difference between the two sides.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Prasadani Weerakkody is a viable option to choose as one of the four options from the Sri Lankan side while Amy Ellen Jones' form could also be overlooked if an English option is preferred.

Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont and Dani Wyatt are in supreme form and are must-haves in the side with the likes of Hasini Perera and Lauren Winfield also amongst the possible candidates.

All-rounders: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver and Chamari Athapaththu are the ideal set of players to have in your side as the designated all-rounders. All of them are capable of scoring big runs on their days and should be backed to excel for their respective teams.

Bowlers: Ranaweera and Linsey Smith are great picks with their spin bowling bound to yield a wicket or two on Saturday. One of Kate Cross or Prabhodani should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Natalie Sciver was the star of the show in the ODI series against India with her batting and bowling being amongst the positives. She is the ideal candidate for captaincy while the likes of Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont are also viable candidates.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prasadani Weerakkody (WK), Tammy Beaumont, Hasini Perera, Lauren Winfield, Dani Wyatt, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Chamari Athapaththu, Linsey Smith, Inoka Ranaweera and Anya Shrubsole. Captain: Natalie Sciver

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prasadani Weerakkody (WK), Tammy Beaumont, Hasini Perera, Lauren Winfield, Dani Wyatt, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Chamari Athapaththu, Kate Cross, Udeshika Prabhodhani and Anya Shrubsole. Captain: Heather Knight

