SL Women vs ENG Women, 1st T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 24th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a clean-sweep in the ODI series, the English Women look to assert their dominance in the shortest format as well, as they face the hosts, Sri Lanka in the first of three T20s, starting this Sunday.

Over the course of the three one-dayers, not once were the English troubled by the Sri Lankan side devoid of attacking options with bat or ball, making it a one-sided contest every time they walked on to the field.

A change in format invites a possible change in fortune, which Chamari Atapattu and co. would be so desperate for as they seek to draw first blood over the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Finalists in Colombo.

Squads to choose from:

Sri Lanka Women:

Chamari Atapattu, Imalka Mendis, Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Shashikala Siriwardene, Inoka Ranweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Madushika Methtananda

England Women:

Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Dani Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson

Playing XI Updates:

Sri Lanka Women:

Chamari Atapattu and Sashikala Siriwardene are set to lead the Sri Lankan reply in the T-20 format, with the likes of Harshitha Madavi and Hasini Perera in decent form as well. Achini Kulasuriya and Kumari will hold key with the ball as Sri Lanka look to pick early wickets against the English come Sunday.

Possible XI: Athapaththu (C), Sanjeewani (WK), Kulasuriya, Hasini, Siriwardene, Imalka, Nilakshi, Ranasinghe, Kumari, Ranaweera and Hansima

England Women:

With the likes of Katherine Brunt and Linsey Smith rested for the third ODI, they should ideally feature in this match, with Dani Wyatt returning to the opener's slot at the top of the order. Amy Ellen Jones' whirlwind knock in the third ODI holds her in good stead and should see her occupy the number three spot with Heather Knight and star all-rounder, Nat Sciver following her in the batting order.

Possible XI: Wyatt(WK), Beaumont, Jones, Knight(C), Sciver, Winfield, Brunt, Hartley, Smith, Shrubsole and Cross.

Match Details:

Sri Lanka Women vs England Women, 1st T20

24th March 2019, 10:00 AM IST

Colts Cricket Club, Colombo

Pitch Report:

As is the case with majority of the pitches in the Island country, a good surface with cracks to exploit for the spinners is on offer for this riveting contest between two of the leading cricket nations in England and Sri Lanka.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Amy Jones is the preferred choice with her form adding value to her case as well. She was one of the stand-out players in final ODI and should continue her rich form on Sunday too.

Batters: Openers Dani Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont are must-haves in the side, while the likes of Harshitha Madavi and Hasini Perera are also decent options with their ability to play spin well taken into consideration.

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu and Shashikala Siriwardene aren't in the best of form right now but are critical to Sri Lanka's fortunes, making them must-have players in the fantasy side, while one of Knight and Sciver should complement the Sri Lankan duo nicely.

Bowlers: Alex Hartley and Linsey Smith are decent picks for the team while Ranasinghe's added batting ability makes her an attractive proposition. One of Brunt or Shrubsole would suffice in completing the fantasy team.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont are two of the best T-20 players are in the world and are the front-runners for captaincy as well. Chamari Athapaththu is also an outsider with Sri Lanka desperate for a win over England.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones(WK), Dani Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Hasini Perera, Chamari Ahapattu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Natalie Sciver, Alex Hartley, Linsey Smith, Katherine Brunt and Oshadi Ranasinghe. Captain: Danielle Wyatt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones(WK), Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapattu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Heather Knight, Alex Hartley, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole and Oshadi Ranasinghe. Captain: Chamari Atapattu

