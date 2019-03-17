SL Women vs ENG Women, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 18th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 96 // 17 Mar 2019, 18:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The English Juggernaut continued as they romped to a 154 runs win against the hosts, Sri Lanka in the first ODI. With the fans growing restless with the performances of the women's team, they now face England on Monday in the second of their three clashes this month with the sole motive of levelling the series and proving their credentials once again in testing circumstances.

While the English show no signs of putting their guard down with one or the other player coming up with a match-defining performance, the Sri Lankans have a mountain to climb if they are to keep the series alive. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka Women

Prasadani Weerakkody, Chamari Athapaththu, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Shashikala Siriwardene, Yasoda Mendis, Nipuni Hansika, Inoka Ranaweera, Chandima Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Udeshika Prabhodani, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Dilani Manodara, Rebeca Vandort and Sripali Weerakkody

England Women

Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Dani Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson

Playing XI Updates

Sri Lanka Women

Not many changes are expected of the Sri Lankans with the likes of Ranasinghe and Nilakshi doing well with the bat. Much is expected of their star duo, Athapaththu and Siriwardene, whose roles with both bat and ball are crucial if Sri Lanka are to even compete with the World Champions.

Possible XI: Sanjeewani, Athapaththu (C), Weerakody (WK), Siriwardene, Madavi, Perera, Karunaratne, de Silva, Ranasinghe, Ranaweera and Prabhodani.

Advertisement

England Women

After a brilliant exhibition of cricket in the first ODI, England isn't expected to tinker with their combination with the likes of Fran Wilson and Laura Marsh keeping their places in the side. Natalie Sciver is in the midst of a good run with another fifty to her name while the usual suspects Heather Knight and Dani Wyatt are due for a big score as well.

Possible XI: Beaumont, Jones (WK), Winfield, Knight (C), Sciver, Wilson, Wyatt, Brunt, Shrubsole, Marsh and Cross.

Match Details

Sri Lanka Women vs England Women, 1st ODI

18th March 2019, 9:50 AM IST

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

Hambantota is set to put forth another good surface suitable for batting, indicating at another high scoring match. Spinners should get the ball to spin a little, which should keep them interested in the middle overs.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Prasadani Weerakkody is a viable option to choose to comply with the player restrictions in play. Amy Ellen Jones is due for a big score and could be backed to score some runs as well.

Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont and Dani Wyatt are in supreme form and are must-haves in the side. Lauren Winfield was promoted up the order and is capable of scoring some big boundaries, making her a viable option as well. One of Perera and Sanjeewani should complete the batting department.

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver's red hot form makes her a must-have player in the side while two of Siriwardene, Athapaththu and Knight should be sufficient in bringing in much-needed points.

Bowlers: Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole are in good wicket-taking form and should yield a wicket or two without any doubt. One of Cross or Prabhodani should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Natalie Sciver was the star of the show in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. She is the ideal candidate for captaincy while the likes of Chamari Athapaththu and Tammy Beaumont are also viable candidates.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prasadani Weerakkody (WK), Tammy Beaumont, Hasini Perera, Lauren Winfield, Dani Wyatt, Sasikala Siriwardene, Natalie Sciver, Chamari Athapaththu, Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole. Captain: Natalie Sciver

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prasadani Weerakkody (WK), Tammy Beaumont, Anushka Sanjeewani, Lauren Winfield, Dani Wyatt, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Chamari Athapaththu, Kate Cross, Udeshika Prabhodhani and Katherine Brunt. Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

Advertisement