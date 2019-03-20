SL Women vs ENG Women, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 21st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After two one-sided matches in Hambantota, the action now moves to Katunayake as the Lankans try to salvage some pride from the already conceded series against a rampant England side, who are unbeaten in their last six matches in all formats.

Although some of the Sri Lankan Women have come up with decent performances, they haven't fired in unison to trouble the English. With each and every ODI in Women's cricket holding it's worth in the ICC Championship, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Sri Lanka Women:

Prasadani Weerakkody, Chamari Atapattu, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Shashikala Siriwardene, Yasoda Mendis, Nipuni Hansika, Inoka Ranaweera, Chandima Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Udeshika Prabhodani, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Dilani Manodara, Rebeca Vandort and Sripali Weerakkody

England Women:

Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Dani Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson

Playing XI Updates:

Sri Lanka Women:

The Lankans should field their strongest side with the likes of Chamari Athapaththu and Shashikala Siriwardene slowly getting into their groove. The youngster Harshitha Madavi looked comfortable in the previous ODI with a fluent 42 and will be expected to come up with another good inning, while the bowlers need to pick wickets more regularly if they are to upstage the World Champions.

Possible XI: Weerakody (WK), Atapattu(C), Sanjeewani, Siriwardene, Madavi, Karunaratne, de Silva, Ranasinghe, Priyadarshani, Ranaweera and Prabhodani.

England Women:

With the series all wrapped, England would be tempted to make a few changes, although away wins could be crucial in the context of the ICC Championship. Georgia Elwiss and Katherine Brunt are in line to play in the third ODI while Sophia Dunkley also has an outside chance of making it to the playing XI.

Possible XI: Beaumont, Jones(WK), Knight(C), Sciver, Winfield, Wyatt, Brunt, Elwiss, Hartley, Shrubsole and Laura Marsh.

Match Details:

Sri Lanka Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI

Date: March 21, 2019

Time: 9:50 AM IST

Venue: Air Force Ground, Katunayake

Pitch Report:

The track is expected to be good for batting with some help for the spinners as the game progresses. The fast outfield only adds to the intrigue of this contest.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Amy Ellen Jones and Weerakody are decent options to have in the side although Jones should get the nod with the English wicket-keeper looking in better touch than her counterpart.

Batters: Tammy Beaumont and Harshitha Madavi are great picks for the fantasy team with both batters in good form as well. One of Dani Wyatt and Lauren Winfield should suffice in completing the batting department. Winfield has been in good form since the India tour and should be backed to score some runs on Thursday.

All-rounders: Shasikala Siriwardene and Chamari Atapattu are Sri Lanka's best chances of upsetting the English women and are invaluable selections for the fantasy team. With two Sri Lankans being preferred, one of England captain, Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver should prove to be worth-while picks.

Bowlers: Alex Hartley had a field day in the previous ODI and is a must-have player alongside Anya Shrubsole and Ranasinghe. The likes of Karunaratne and Brunt are also great options to have in the side because of their wicket-taking ability.

Captain: Chamari Atapattu and Natalie Sciver are the front-runners for captaincy with their all-round abilities while Tammy Beaumont's run of form makes her an attractive proposition as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Ellen Jones(WK), Harshitha Madavi, Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Chamari Athapaththu, Shasikala Siriwardene, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Hansima Karunaratne and Oshadi Ranasinghe. Captain: Natalie Sciver

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prasadani Weerakody (WK), Tammy Beaumont, Dani Wyatt, Harshitha Madavi, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Chamari Atapattu, Alex Hartley, Katherine Brunt, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Hansima Karunaratne. Captain: Chamari Atapattu

