SL Women vs ENG Women, 3rd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 28th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After another clinical performance resulting in a series win in the previous T20, England and Sri Lanka face off against each other for one last time this season in what is a dead rubber on Thursday. England have been relentless in their approach and gameplay in all of the five games this tour and would expect nothing but a win against a hapless Sri Lankan Women side, devoid of confidence and full of disappointment.

With another good game of cricket expected in Colombo, the Sri Lankan side would be eager to end the tour on a relative high although they face a steep mountain to climb in the form of Heather Knight and co.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Atapattu, Imalka Mendis, Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Shashikala Siriwardene, Inoka Ranweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Madushika Methtananda

England Women

Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Dani Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson.

Playing XI Updates

Sri Lankan Women

After a couple of failures in the series, Harshitha Madavi could be dropped for all-rounder, Hasini Perera while much is expected from the likes of Chamari Athapaththu and Sashikala Siriwardene, who haven't fired in unison till now. Priyadharshani proved expensive in the second T20 and could be ousted from the playing XI with Kumari waiting on the sidelines.

Possible XI: Athapaththu (C), Sanjeewani (WK), Kulasuriya, Thimashini, Siriwardene, Imalka, Nilakshi, Ranasinghe, Madavi/Hasini, Priyadarshini/Kumari and Hansima

England Women

No changes are expected from the English side that beat the hosts in the previous T20. The top three of Jones, Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt have been nearly impenetrable and constantly amongst the runs and should set the tone once again as the English look for another clean-sweep in the Indian sub-continent.

Possible XI: Wyatt, Beaumont, Jones(WK), Knight(C), Sciver, Winfield, Brunt, Dunkley, Smith, Shrubsole and Cross/Elwiss.

Match Details

Sri Lanka Women vs England Women, 3rd T20

28th March 2019, 10:00 AM IST

Colts Cricket Club, Colombo.

Pitch Report

A good surface combined with a hint of turn. The English bowlers have been spot on with their line and lengths, restricting the Lankans to below-par scores in the previous games with variations playing a key role in either game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Amy Ellen Jones is in very good touch and is the ideal option as the wicket-keeper of this fantasy team. With the English keeper batting in the top order, she is bound to score some vital runs and add valuable points with her strokeplay.

Batsmen: Openers, Tammy Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt are must-haves in the side and should be one of the first names on the team-sheet. One of Hasini Perera or Hansima Karunaratne should be sufficient in adding more batting points for this contest.

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver has been consistent with her medium pace over the last week or so. Along with the Sri Lankan duo of Athapaththu and Siriwardene, she should prove to be a worthwhile option with her all-round skills.

Bowlers: Linsey Smith and Freya Davies have been impressive in the T20 series so far and are great picks while Sugandika Kumari could yield a wicket or two if picked to play in the third T20.

Captain: The usual suspects, Wyatt and Beaumont are the front-runners for captaincy while Natalie Sciver and Chamari Athapaththu are also clever options to choose on a sluggish pitch.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones(WK), Dani Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Hansima Karunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, and Oshadi Ranasinghe. Captain: Danielle Wyatt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones(WK), Dani Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, and Sugandika Kumari. Captain: Natalie Sciver

