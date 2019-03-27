×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SL Women vs ENG Women, 3rd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 28th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy
OFFICIAL
Preview
12   //    27 Mar 2019, 16:06 IST

Fantasy Cricket Tips
Fantasy Cricket Tips

After another clinical performance resulting in a series win in the previous T20, England and Sri Lanka face off against each other for one last time this season in what is a dead rubber on Thursday. England have been relentless in their approach and gameplay in all of the five games this tour and would expect nothing but a win against a hapless Sri Lankan Women side, devoid of confidence and full of disappointment.

With another good game of cricket expected in Colombo, the Sri Lankan side would be eager to end the tour on a relative high although they face a steep mountain to climb in the form of Heather Knight and co.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Atapattu, Imalka Mendis, Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Shashikala Siriwardene, Inoka Ranweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Madushika Methtananda

England Women

Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Dani Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson.

Playing XI Updates

Sri Lankan Women

After a couple of failures in the series, Harshitha Madavi could be dropped for all-rounder, Hasini Perera while much is expected from the likes of Chamari Athapaththu and Sashikala Siriwardene, who haven't fired in unison till now. Priyadharshani proved expensive in the second T20 and could be ousted from the playing XI with Kumari waiting on the sidelines.

Possible XI: Athapaththu (C), Sanjeewani (WK), Kulasuriya, Thimashini, Siriwardene, Imalka, Nilakshi, Ranasinghe, Madavi/Hasini, Priyadarshini/Kumari and Hansima

Advertisement

England Women

No changes are expected from the English side that beat the hosts in the previous T20. The top three of Jones, Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt have been nearly impenetrable and constantly amongst the runs and should set the tone once again as the English look for another clean-sweep in the Indian sub-continent.

Possible XI: Wyatt, Beaumont, Jones(WK), Knight(C), Sciver, Winfield, Brunt, Dunkley, Smith, Shrubsole and Cross/Elwiss.

Match Details

Sri Lanka Women vs England Women, 3rd T20

28th March 2019, 10:00 AM IST

Colts Cricket Club, Colombo.

Pitch Report

A good surface combined with a hint of turn. The English bowlers have been spot on with their line and lengths, restricting the Lankans to below-par scores in the previous games with variations playing a key role in either game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Amy Ellen Jones is in very good touch and is the ideal option as the wicket-keeper of this fantasy team. With the English keeper batting in the top order, she is bound to score some vital runs and add valuable points with her strokeplay.

Batsmen: Openers, Tammy Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt are must-haves in the side and should be one of the first names on the team-sheet. One of Hasini Perera or Hansima Karunaratne should be sufficient in adding more batting points for this contest.

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver has been consistent with her medium pace over the last week or so. Along with the Sri Lankan duo of Athapaththu and Siriwardene, she should prove to be a worthwhile option with her all-round skills.

Bowlers: Linsey Smith and Freya Davies have been impressive in the T20 series so far and are great picks while Sugandika Kumari could yield a wicket or two if picked to play in the third T20.

Captain: The usual suspects, Wyatt and Beaumont are the front-runners for captaincy while Natalie Sciver and Chamari Athapaththu are also clever options to choose on a sluggish pitch.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones(WK), Dani Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Hansima Karunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, and Oshadi Ranasinghe. Captain: Danielle Wyatt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones(WK), Dani Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, and Sugandika Kumari. Captain: Natalie Sciver

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka Women vs England Women 2019 England Women's Cricket Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Heather Knight Natalie Sciver Fantasy Cricket League Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Prediction
Dwijesh Reddy
OFFICIAL
An ardent cricket, football and WWE lover who loves to fantasize and dwell upon past glories, infinite possibilities and the present. Writer for SK Fantasy Cricket Mantra
SL Women vs ENG Women, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 21st, 2019
RELATED STORY
SL Women vs ENG Women, 1st T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 24th, 2019
RELATED STORY
SL Women vs ENG Women, 2nd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 26th, 2019
RELATED STORY
SL Women vs ENG Women, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 16th, 2019
RELATED STORY
SL Women vs ENG Women, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 18th, 2019
RELATED STORY
Ind Women vs Eng Women, 1st T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 4th, 2019
RELATED STORY
Ind Women vs Eng Women, 3rd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 9th, 2019
RELATED STORY
Ind Women vs Eng Women, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - February 28th, 2019
RELATED STORY
Ind Women vs Eng Women, 2nd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 7th, 2019
RELATED STORY
Ind Women vs Eng Women, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - February 25th, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us