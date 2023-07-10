SLBP-XI vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Warm-up Test match – July 11, 2023

A warm-up Test match between Sri Lanka Cricket Board President XI and Pakistan is scheduled at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on July 11th. The match is set to start at 09:30 AM IST.

Sri Lanka Cricket Board President XI and Pakistan have previously met in July 2022, which ended with a draw. The upcoming match will be helpful to assess the playing conditions and prepare their players physically and mentally before the two-match Test series.

Babar Azam will lead the side, with the likes of Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah marking their presence in the XI. President XI will feature some experienced test players including Niroshan Dickwella and Oshada Fernando.

On that note, here are three players you can consider as your captain or vice-captain for your SLBP-XI vs PAK Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Naseem Shah (PAK) - 8.5 credits

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Naseem Shah has demonstrated immense potential across all formats of the game. With 42 wickets in 15 Test matches, his best bowling figure stands at an impressive 5/31. Notably, Naseem has proven to be a formidable force against Sri Lanka in Test cricket, accumulating 14 wickets in four matches.

Considering his remarkable records and specifically against Sri Lanka, he would be a smart pick for the vice-captain for your SLBP-XI vs PAK Dream11 team.

#2 Shaheen Afridi (PAK) - 9 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd Test: Day 2

Since his Test debut, Shaheen Afridi has been an extremely effective left-arm pace bowler. With 25 Test matches under his belt, he has managed to secure an impressive tally of 99 wickets at an average of 24.86.

In three Test matches against Sri Lanka, the 23-year-old has displayed consistent performance, making a significant impact with a notable contribution of 12 wickets.

In addition, Afridi has showcased exceptional form in T20s, recently in the Vitality Blast 2023, where he claimed 22 wickets in just 14 games.

#1 Babar Azam (PAK) - 9.0 credits

Pakistan v England - First Test Match: Day Three

Babar Azam, often hailed as one of the modern-day batting maestros, brings a touch of elegance and consistency to the game. He has been in exceptional form in recent matches against New Zealand in both T20Is and ODIs, registering four half-centuries and two centuries.

Furthermore, he has amassed an impressive total of 572 runs against Sri Lanka, including three 50-plus scores and as many outstanding centuries. With a stellar average of 63.55 against the Lankan side, Babar will be the prime choice as captain for your SLBP-XI vs PAK Dream11 team.

