SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 11

Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) will take on the Barbados Royals (BR) in the 11th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Friday, September 9.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SLK vs BR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Saint Lucia Kings have had an average tournament so far, winning one of their three games. They will come into the match on the back of a two-wicket victory over Jamaica Tallawahs and will look to continue their winning run.

Saint Lucia Kings are having a fantastic season, ranking first in the points table with eight points in four games. Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder have been in good form for them and are expected to have another dominant performance in the upcoming match.

SLK vs BR Match Details, Match 11

The 11th match of CPL 2022 will be played on September 9 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The match is set to take place at 4:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLK vs BR, CPL 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 9th September, 2022, 4:30 am IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SLK vs BR Pitch Report

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium track usually benefits batters, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 153 runs. However, the surface gives pacers an edge over spinners as it offers movement and has some bounce. Any score over 195 runs could be considered a par total.

Matches Won by Batting first: 2

Matches Won by Bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 170

Average 2nd innings score: 153

SLK vs BR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Saint Lucia Kings: WLLLW

Barbados Royals: WWWWL

SLK vs BR Probable Playing 11 today

Saint Lucia Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Saint Lucia Kings Probable Playing XI :

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Roshon Primus, Tim David, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jeavor Royal

Barbados Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Barbados Royals Probable Playing XI :

Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Devon Thomas, David Miller (c), Azam Khan, Corbin Bosch, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas

SLK vs BR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (68 runs in two matches, Average: 34.00)

He could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is a skilled batter who needs no introduction, having scored 68 runs at an average of 34.00 in two games so far, and is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Kyle Mayers (161 runs and 4 wickets in two matches, S.R: 157.84)

Kyle is a talented batting all-rounder who has been in excellent form in the CPL 2022, amassing 161 runs at an excellent average of 53.66 in three games. He is a must-have in your SLK vs BR Dream11 fantasy team. He's done exceptionally well with the ball so far, taking four wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jason Holder (29 runs & three wickets in three matches, Average: 14.66)

Jason has impressed so far this season with both his scoring and bowling abilities. He has taken three wickets at an average of 14.66 while scoring 29 runs in three games, making him a must-have player for your SLK vs BR fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alzarri Joseph (47 runs & 7 wickets in three matches, Average: 10.71)

Joseph is an experienced tall fast bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs, having scalped seven wickets at an average of 10.71 in three matches. He is currently ranked second on the wicket-takers chart in the tournament.

SLK vs BR match captain and vice-captain choices

Scott Kuggeleijn

He has looked in good form in recent games and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up six wickets in three games at an outstanding average of 17.83. Given his experience, he could be a good captaincy pick for today's game.

David Miller

He is known for his quick bat swings and big innings. Miller has been the top run-getter in the tournament thus far, scoring 86 runs scored at an impressive average of 86.00 in three games. He'll be an excellent choice for the vice-captaincy in today's game.

5 must-picks with player stats for SLK vs BR Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Johnson Charles 70 runs in 3 games Roshan Primus 60 runs in 3 games Faf du Plessis 47 runs in 2 games David Wiese Three wickets in 2 games Obed McCoy Three wickets in three games

SLK vs BR match expert tips 11th match

Rahkeem Cornwall has been a consistent performer for his team and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He has scored 71 runs at an average of 35.50, placing him seventh in the most runs chart. Given his all-round skill-set, he is a must-have player for today's outing.

SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

SLK vs BR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Johnson Charles

Batters: David Miller, Kyle Mayers, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: David Wiese, Roston Chase, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Scott Kuggeleijn

SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

SLK vs BR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller, Kyle Mayer, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: David Wiese, Roston Chase, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Oshane Thomas

