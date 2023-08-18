SLK vs BR Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s CPL 2023 – August 17, 2023

Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) and Barbados Royals (BR) lock horns in the first game of the CPL 2023 on Friday, August 18, at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, lost to the Jamaica Tallawahs in the opening game and will be desperate to make amends. The Royals, led by Rovman Powell, on the other hand, will be looking to get off to a thunderous start.

On that note, here are three players who could be picked as captain or vice-captain in your SLK vs BR Dream11 fantasy team.

#3 Roston Chase (SLK) – 7.5 credits

West Indies Nets Session

Roston Chase was at his very best in the previous game for the Kings, although he ended up on the losing side. He finished with figures of 4-0-39-3, picking up the wickets of Kirk McKenzie, Shamarh Brooks and Raymon Reifer. Later, he scored 53 runs off 31 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes. He is someone fantasy users should pick for the SLK vs BR match.

#2 Sikandar Raza (SLK) – 9 credits

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sikandar Raza has been a brute force in the T20 format over the last few months. He has been stupendous for whichever team he has played for. Although he failed to perform in the first game, fantasy users should not lose faith in him. Raza should be picked in fantasy teams for the SLK vs BR match. If Raza gets going, it is very tough to stop him.

#1 Kyle Mayers (BR) - 8.5 credits

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Kyle Mayers is someone, who likes to play his shots right from the word go. Regardless of the bowler, he prefers taking the attacking route. In 130 matches, he has scored 2,308 runs at an average of 21.37 and a strike-rate of 127.30 with 12 half-centuries to show for his efforts. He has also picked up 29 wickets, showing that he is more than effective with the ball.

