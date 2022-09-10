SLK vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 13

Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) will take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) in the 13th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SLK vs GUY Dream11 prediction.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have lost three games in a row and are languishing in the points standings without a win to their name. Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Odean Smith are some of the notable names in their ranks who will look to put in standout performances in the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Saint Lucia Kings were outplayed by Barbados Royals in their previous game before defeating Jamaica Tallawahs. With players such as Alzarri Joseph, Faf du Plessis, and Tim David on the team, they will be hoping for a strong comeback.

SLK vs GUY Match Details, Match 13

The 13th match of CPL 2022 will be played on September 11 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The match is set to take place at 4:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLK vs GUY, CPL 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 11th September, 2022, 4:30 am IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SLK vs GUY Pitch Report

The wicket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is expected to be good for batting. Pacers who can find good swing and bounce will benefit from the pitch as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-180 being a good score at the venue.

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 171

Average 2nd innings score: 157

SLK vs GUY Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Saint Lucia Kings: LWLLL

Guyana Amazon Warriors: LLLWW

SLK vs GUY Probable Playing 11 today

Saint Lucia Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Saint Lucia Kings Probable Playing XI :

Johnson Charles, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Mark Deyal, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Tim David, Roshon Primus, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn

Guyana Amazon Warriors injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable Playing XI :

Paul Stirling, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Heinrich Klaasern (wk), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

SLK vs GUY Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Johnson Charles (99 runs in four matches, Average: 24.75)

Charles has been one of the most consistent hitters for the SLK, scoring 99 runs at an average of 24.75 in four games and is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Tim David (60 runs and 4 wickets in two matches, S.R: 157.84)

He is a fearsome batter who helped him earn a T20I World Cup 2022 call-up. He has scored 60 runs at an average of 30.00 in three games and is expected to deliver an outstanding performance in today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Wiese (48 runs & three wickets in three matches, Average: 24.33)

Wiese can provide you valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 while picking up three crucial wickets in as many games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your SLK vs GUY Dream11 fantasy side.

Top Bowler Pick

Alzarri Joseph (47 runs & 7 wickets in three matches, Average: 10.71)

Joseph has been brutal with the ball so far in the competition. His unplayable deliveries have allowed him to take 10 wickets at an average of 10.70, putting him at the top of the most wickets charts. He's expected to steal the show once more on Sunday.

SLK vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

Scott Kuggeleijn

Kuggeleijn is New Zealand's top pace bowler, with six wickets at an average of 23.33 in four matches in the CPL 2022, making him a multiplier pick for your SLK vs GUY fantasy team.

Shimron Hetmyer

He is known for his ability to hit the ball out of the ground, which he has done loads of times in the CPL. He has scored 85 runs at an average of 42.50 in two games and is expected to deliver a strong performance in today's game.

5 must-picks with player stats for SLK vs GUY Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Roshon Primus 60 runs in 4 games Odean Smith Three wickets in 2 games Romario Shepherd Three wickets in 2 games Rostan Chase 35 runs & one wicket in 4 games Imran Tahir Two wickets in two games

SLK vs GUY match expert tips 13th match

Faf du Plessis is a key player in the SLK lineup. He also started off the season with a crucial 47 off 20 against the Barbados Royals. However, after underperforming in the previous two games, he will look to capitalize on the upcoming game. Given his abilities, he is an excellent choice for your fantasy team.

SLK vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League

SLK vs GUY Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batters: Tim David, Mark Deyal, Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: David Wiese, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

SLK vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

SLK vs GUY Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batters: Tim David, Mark Deyal, Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: David Wiese, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tabraiz Shamsi

