SLK vs JAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s CPL 2023 – August 16, 2023

Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) and Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) lock horns in the first game of the CPL 2023 on Wednesday, August 16, at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The Tallawahs have plenty of all-rounders and will come in as the favourites. The Kings, meanwhile, could not advance beyond the Eliminator last time and will want to make amends.

On that note, here are three players who could be picked as captain or vice-captain in your SLK vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team.

#3 Sikandar Raza (SLK) – 9 credits

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sikandar Raza has been a brute force in the T20 format and should be picked in the SLK vs JAM fantasy team.

In 179 games, he has scored 3485 runs at an average of 24.03 and a strike rate of 132.30 with 21 half-centuries. Raza has also picked up 90 wickets, with two four-wicket hauls. If he gets going, the Tallawahs could find themselves in trouble.

#2 Imad Wasim (JAM) – 9 credits

Pakistan vs New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Imad Wasim has a truckload of playing T20s and should be a part of the SLK vs JAM fantasy team.

In 307 games, he has scored 3218 runs at an average of 21.31 and strike rate of 127.59. With the ball, Wasim is highly effective, picking up 276 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.51. He has played for the Tallawahs before in the CPL.

#1 Faf du Plessis (SLK) – 9 credits

BBL - Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder

Faf du Plessis recently turned 39 but is still rated among the best batters in the T20 format.

In 343 games, he has scored 9336 runs at an average of 32.30 and a strike rate of 133.35, with five hundreds and 61 half-centuries. Du Plessis is someone users should have in their SLK vs JAM fantasy team.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in the SLK vs JAM match? Imad Wasim Faf du Plessis 0 votes