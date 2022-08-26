SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The 6IXTY, Match 4 

Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) in the fourth match of The 6IXTY at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Friday, August 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

Saint Lucia Kings fell short of seven runs in their last match against Guyana Amazon Warriors. They are currently fourth in the points table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, on the other hand, will be very disappointed with their performance in the last match against Jamaica Tallawahs where they fell to a 55-run loss. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

SLK vs SKN Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of The 6IXTY 2022 will be played on August 26 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. The match is set to take place at 07.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLK vs SKN, The 6IXTY 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: August 26, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

SLK vs SKN Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers have also managed to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 109 runs.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 109

Average second innings score: 89

SLK vs SKN Form Guide (Last match)

SLK: L

SKN: L

SLK vs SKN probable playing 11s for today’s match

SLK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SLK Probable Playing 11

Mark Deyal (C), Ackeem Auguste, Johnson Charles (WK), Ravendra Persaud, Roshon Primus, Jesse Bootan, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Forde, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams, Preston McSween.

SKN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SKN Probable Playing 11

Evin Lewis (C), Chris Gayle, Andre Fletcher (WK), Darren Bravo, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Duan Jansen, Jaden Carmichael, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Jeremiah Louis.

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Johnson Charles (1 match, 2 runs, Strike Rate: 50.00)

Although Charles failed to perform with the bat in the last match, scoring only two runs, he could be the perfect pick from the wicket-keeper section.

Top Batter pick

Dewald Brevis (1 match, 34 runs, Strike Rate: 309.09)

Dewald is a hard-hitting batter who is known for playing quickfire knocks. He has scored 34 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of close to 310 in the last match.

Top All-rounder pick

Roshon Primus (1 match, 41 runs, Strike Rate: 178.26)

Primus was the leading run-scorer for his side in the last match against Guyana Amazon Warriors with 41 runs at a strike rate of 178.26. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Jon-Russ Jaggesar (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 6.50)

Jaggesar bowled pretty well in the last match wherein he scalped a wicket while leaking 13 runs in his quota of two overs. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

JAM vs SKN match captain and vice-captain choices

Chris Gayle

Gayle can prove to be a great captaincy choice for your fantasy team in this upcoming match. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Mark Deyal

Saint Lucia Kings' skipper Deyal can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. He picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 3.00 and also scored seven runs in the last match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Roshon Primus 41 runs in 1 match Dewald Brevis 34 runs in 1 match Matthew Forde 12 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match Jeavor Royal 2 wickets in 1 match Evin Lewis 15 runs in 1 match

SLK vs SKN match expert tips

Mark Deyal could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he was in decent form with both the bat and ball in the last match.

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Head to Head - The 6ixty

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles

Batters: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Mark Deyal, Roshon Primus, Matthew Forde

Bowlers: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Kesrick Williams, Dominic Drakes

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Grand League- The 6ixty

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles

Batters: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ravendra Persaud

All-rounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Roshon Primus

Bowlers: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Kesrick Williams, Jeavor Royal

