SLL vs RYCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 25th, 2020

The second ECS T10 Cyprus League match of the day sees Riyaan CC taking on Sri Lankan Lions Limassol at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

Riyaan CC have endured an indifferent start to the tournament, with one win and loss on Monday. On the other hand, the Lions lost their first game to the Nicosia Tigers, although they did show promise with both bat and ball.

While there isn't much to separate the two sides in the points table, Riyaan CC is the stronger of the two sides and their strength in batting was evident in their virtuoso performance on Monday against the Nicosia XI Fighters.

However, the Lions will fancy an upset in this fixture although they will have to come up with a much better performance with the ball against a solid Riyaan batting unit.

All in all, another nail-biting contest beckons with both sides looking to sustain their challenge for a top-four finish.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara.

Riyaan CC

Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

A Rathnayake, B Kumara, C Sadun, D Priyantha, H Susantha, M Akuranage, N Pathirana, S Kumara, K Raiz, K Shanaka and S Geda

Riyaan CC

W Wellege, A Liaqat, A Ullah, J Lamsal, S Ahmad, A Raza, S Hassain, U Mazhar, A Ullah, R Jaishwal and U Liaqat

Match Details

Match: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Riyaan CC

Date: 25th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with the bowlers finding it a tad difficult to stem the run flow.

Although there is some variable bounce and movement to work with, the bowlers will go in shorthanded on a batting-friendly surface.

With the conditions not likely to change much, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions up front.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SLL vs RYCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmad, B Kumara, A Liaqat, A Ullah, J Lamsal, A Rathnayake, S Ahmad, S Hassain, D Priyantha, S Kumara and R Jaishwal

Captain: S Ahmad, Vice-Captain: C Sadun

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmad, B Kumara, K Shanaka, A Ullah, J Lamsal, A Rathnayake, S Ahmad, S Hassain, D Priyantha, H Susantha and R Jaishwal

Captain: C Sadun, Vice-Captain: A Ullah