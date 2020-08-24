SLL vs RYCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 25th, 2020

The second ECS T10 Cyprus League match of the day sees Riyaan CC taking on Sri Lankan Lions Limassol at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground.
Riyaan CC have endured an indifferent start to the tournament, with one win and loss on Monday. On the other hand, the Lions lost their first game to the Nicosia Tigers, although they did show promise with both bat and ball.
While there isn't much to separate the two sides in the points table, Riyaan CC is the stronger of the two sides and their strength in batting was evident in their virtuoso performance on Monday against the Nicosia XI Fighters.
However, the Lions will fancy an upset in this fixture although they will have to come up with a much better performance with the ball against a solid Riyaan batting unit.
All in all, another nail-biting contest beckons with both sides looking to sustain their challenge for a top-four finish.
Squads to choose from
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC
Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara.
Riyaan CC
Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal.
Predicted Playing XIs
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC
A Rathnayake, B Kumara, C Sadun, D Priyantha, H Susantha, M Akuranage, N Pathirana, S Kumara, K Raiz, K Shanaka and S Geda
Riyaan CC
W Wellege, A Liaqat, A Ullah, J Lamsal, S Ahmad, A Raza, S Hassain, U Mazhar, A Ullah, R Jaishwal and U Liaqat
Match Details
Match: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Riyaan CC
Date: 25th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol
Pitch Report
A decent batting track awaits the two sides with the bowlers finding it a tad difficult to stem the run flow.
Although there is some variable bounce and movement to work with, the bowlers will go in shorthanded on a batting-friendly surface.
With the conditions not likely to change much, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions up front.
ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmad, B Kumara, A Liaqat, A Ullah, J Lamsal, A Rathnayake, S Ahmad, S Hassain, D Priyantha, S Kumara and R Jaishwal
Captain: S Ahmad, Vice-Captain: C Sadun
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmad, B Kumara, K Shanaka, A Ullah, J Lamsal, A Rathnayake, S Ahmad, S Hassain, D Priyantha, H Susantha and R Jaishwal
Captain: C Sadun, Vice-Captain: A Ullah