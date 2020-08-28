SLL vs RYCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 29th, 2020

The final ECS T10 Cyprus League fixture features a potential mismatch as Riyaan CC face the Sri Lankan Lions Limassol at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Riyaan CC have surprised a few with their consistency and ability to take the attack to the opposition. Since losing on the opening day to the Nicosia Tigers, Riyaan haven't lost in the tournament and sit pretty at the top of the table.

On the other hand, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol are already out of the tournament with no wins in five games.

Although Riyaan CC are outright favourites for this game, they will be wary of a wounded Lions side, who have nothing but pride to salvage on Saturday.

With both sides likely to field a strong unit, another entertaining game beckons in Limassol.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara.

Riyaan CC

Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

A Rathnayake, B Kumara, C Sadun, D Priyantha, H Susantha, M Akuranage, N Pathirana, S Kumara, K Raiz, M Gamage and S Gedara

Riyaan CC

W Wellege, A Liaqat, A Ullah, J Lamsal, S Ahmad, A Raza, S Hassnain, U Mazhar, A Ullah, R Jaishwal and U Liaqat

Match Details

Match: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Riyaan CC

Date: 29th August 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game awaits in the ECS T10 Cyprus League with the batsmen ruling the roost at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

With relatively small boundaries and not much help on offer for the bowlers, the batsmen have made good use of the conditions with scores over 150 also being put up over the past week.

It shouldn't play any different on Saturday as well with both sides looking to bat first in the final league game of the tournament

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SLL vs RYCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Wellege, A Ullah, B Kumara, A Liaqat, S Ahmad, S Hassnain, C Sadun, A Ullah, M Gamage, D Priyantha and R Jaishwal

Captain: S Hassnain, Vice-Captain: C Sadun

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Wellege, A Ullah, S Gedera, A Liaqat, S Ahmad, S Hassnain, C Sadun, A Ullah, K Raiz, D Priyantha and R Jaishwal

Captain: S Hassnain, Vice-Captain: S Ahmad