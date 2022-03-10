SLS vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 29

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) will face Soca King (SCK) in the 29th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast on Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Soca King have been one of the most effective teams in the tournament, sitting atop the points table after winning seven of nine games. Their three-game winning streak will be difficult to break.

Meanwhile, Scarlet Ibis Scorcher's performance thus far has been disappointing, and they would like to finish the tournament on a high note.

SLS vs SCK Probable Playing XIs

SLS

Daniel Williams (wk), Tion Webster (c), Ewart Nicholson, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Joshua Ramdoo, Shiva Sankar, Mikhil Govia, Rishad Harris, Ricky Jaipaul, Jabari Mills, Eric Garcia.

SCK

Leonardo Julien (wk), Keagan Simmons, Jesse Bootan, Shaquille Duncan, Sunil Narine (c), Jason Mohammmed, Strassark Sankar, Ravi Rampaul, Sameer Ali, Chadeon Raymond, Andrew Rambaran.

Match Details

Match: Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Soca King, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: March 10, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is favorable to batters, and this trend is expected to continue in this match. The new ball could move a bit at first and should skid nicely onto the bat. Batters will need to take their time on the track before releasing their shots.

Today's SLS vs SCK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Leonardo Julien: Julien's performance thus far has been commendable. He has added 196 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.77.

Batters

Tion Webster: Webster has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 308 runs at an average of 44.00 in nine matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for SLS in the ongoing tournament.

All-rounders

Jason Mohammed: Mohammed is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 393 runs at an average of 98.25 in nine matches.

Bowlers

Strassark Sankar: Sankar has been in decent form with the ball in the ongoing tournament, picking up 11 wickets at an average of 13.90. He can be a good pick for your fantasy team.

5 best players to pick in SLS vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

Daniel Williams (SLS): 281 points.

Shiva Sankar (SLS): 243 points.

Ravi Rampaul (SCK): 222 points.

Rishad Harris (SLS): 192 points.

Chadeon Raymond (SCK): 257 points.

Key stats for SLS vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

Jesse Bootan – 219 runs in nine games; batting average: 36.50.

Sunil Narine - 218 runs and five wickets in seven games; batting average: 43.60.

Nicholas Sookdeosingh – 135 runs in nine games; batting average: 16.87.

SLS vs SCK Dream11 Prediction

SLS vs SCK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Leonardo Julien, Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Jesse Bootan, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammmed, Strassark Sankar, Shiva Sankar, Ravi Rampaul, Rishad Harris, Chadeon Raymond.

Captain: Jason Mohammmed | Vice-captain: Sunil Narine.

SLS vs SCK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Daniel Williams, Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Jesse Bootan, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammmed, Strassark Sankar, Jabari Mills, Ravi Rampaul, Rishad Harris, Chadeon Raymond.

Captain: Sunil Narine | Vice-captain: Tion Webster.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee