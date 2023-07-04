SMP vs ITT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – July 4, 2023

The Siechem Madurai Panthers will take on the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the 27th match of the TNPL 2023 at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

The Panthers, currently occupying fifth spot in the standings, have displayed their mettle with three wins in six games. However, they suffered a setback in their previous match against the Lyca Kovai Kings, losing by a margin of 44 runs. Determined to bounce back, a victory in this crucial encounter will secure their place in the playoffs and keep their dreams alive.

On the other hand, the Tamizhans find themselves in a precarious position, with two wins in six games. Their hopes of making it to the playoffs are fading fast, especially after their heartbreaking eight-run loss to the Salem Spartans.

To keep their dreams alive, they need nothing short of an extraordinary performance and an impossible big win in this match.

With some exceptional talent on display, it's crucial to select the right players for your SMP vs ITT Dream11 fantasy team. On that note, let’s take a look at the top three captaincy picks for the SMP vs ITT Dream11 team.

#3 P Bhuvaneswaran (ITT) - 6 credits

P Bhuvaneswaran has been exceptional with the ball in this tournament and is a prime contender for the captaincy role in the SMP vs ITT Dream11 team. With 13 wickets to his name in just six games, he stands as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Bhuvaneswaran's ability to consistently pick up crucial wickets makes him a reliable choice for captaincy pick.

#2 Ravi Sai Kishore (ITT) - 8.5 credits

Ravi Sai Kishore has proven to be a vital asset for his team, contributing with both bat and ball. As an experienced campaigner, Kishore's impact on the game cannot be understated. With seven wickets in six matches, he has consistently troubled batters with his variations and control.

Not only has he excelled with the ball, but he has also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 122 runs in five innings at an impressive strike rate of 167.12.

Considering his all-round ability and his penchant for delivering under pressure, Kishore is a must-have in your SMP vs ITT Dream11 team.

#1 Gurjapneet Singh (SMP) - 8 credits

Gurjapneet Singh has emerged as an exciting bowling option for the Panthers and is a safe choice for the captaincy role in your SMP vs ITT Dream11 team. With 11 wickets in six games, he has consistently troubled opposition batters and provided breakthroughs at crucial junctures.

Singh's ability to control the game with his accurate bowling and his knack for picking wickets make him an attractive choice.

