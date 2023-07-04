SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for TNPL 2023, Match 27

The Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) will take on the IDream Tiruppue Tamizhans (ITT) in the 27th match of the TNPL 2023 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, July 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers have played six matches in the tournament and have managed to win three of them. The IDream Tirrupur Tamizhans, on the other hand, have lost four of their six matches.

The two teams are currently in the sixth and seventh spots in the points table, respectively. While the Panthers still have a chance to qualify for the next round, the campaign for the Tamizhans is virtually over.

Both the teams will be looking for a win for different reasons and the game is set to be a cracker of a contest.

SMP vs ITT Match Details

The 27th Match of the Tamilnadu Premier League will be played on July 4 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The match will commence at 7.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SMP vs ITT, Match 27, TNPL 2023

Date and Time: July 4, 2023, Tuesday; 7.15 pm IST.

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

SMP vs ITT Probable Playing XIs

SMP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SMP Probable Playing XI

V Aaditya, C Hari Nishaanth (c), J Kousik, S Lokeshwar (wk), S Sri Abisek, S Singh, Washington Sundar, K Deeban Lingesh, P Saravanan, G Singh, and Murugan Ashwin.

ITT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ITT Probable Playing XI

S Radhakrishnan, T Raheja (wk), R Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, BAS Ram, N Chaturved (c), R Vivek, A Karuppasamy, P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ajith Ram, and S Gokul Moorthi.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Tushar Raheja

Tushar Rahejs has been in decent form with the bat in the tournament. He is scoring runs consistently, which makes him a good pick for the match from the wicketkeepers section.

Batter - C Hari Nishanth

C Hari Nishant has not yet fired with the bat in the tournament so far. He has got starts in most of the matches but has failed to convert them. But Hari Nishant is a talented batter and it could be this match where he goes big. So Hari Nishanth will be a good choice for the match.

All-rounder - P Bhuvaneswaran

P Bhuvaneswaran has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up wickets regularly and that makes him a great choice from the all-rounder section

Bowler - Gurjapneet Singh

Gurjapneet Singh has picked up wickets but on occasion has been a bit expensive with the ball. He will be a risky but worthy pick for the match.

SMP vs ITT match captain and vice-captain choices

Gurjapneet Singh

Gurjapneet Singh will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match. Though he has been expensive, the fact that he gives points with regular wickets makes him a rather safe choice.

P Bhuvaneswaran

The fact that Bhuvaneswaran picks up wickets in nearly every match makes him a brilliant pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match. His wicket-taking abilities will help you multiply plenty of points.

Five Must-Picks for SMP vs ITT, Match 27

T Raheja

C Hari Nishanth

P Bhuvaneswaran

Gurjapneet Singh

R Sai Kishore

SMP vs ITT Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for players of all trades. However, spinners might be really effective in the game and hence will be good picks for the match.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction, Match 27, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Tushar Raheja

Batters: C Hari Nishant, Sundararaman Radhakrishnan

All-rounders: S Singh, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, J Kousik, P Bhuvaneswaran (c)

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh (vc)

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction, Match 27, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Tushar Raheja

Batters: C Hari Nishant, Sundararaman Radhakrishnan

All-rounders: S Singh, Vijay Shankar (vc), R Sai Kishore (c), J Kousik, P Bhuvaneswaran

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh

