SMP vs LKK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – July 2, 2023

The Siechem Madurai Panthers and the Lyca Kovai Kings are set to face off in the 24th match of the TNPL 2023 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Sunday, July 2.

Siechem have had a decent campaign so far, winning three of their five games. They are in search of a win in this game that will help them make their way into the playoffs. They defeated the Ba11sy Trichy by seven wickets in their previous fixture and will aim to continue the same.

Lyca have been exceptional so far this season. They have been consistent so far winning five of their six matches. Their performances have seen them qualify for their playoffs already and they will now look to continue the same momentum.

This match promises to be an exciting encounter and there are some players who can have a big impact on SMP vs LKK Dream11 team. On that note, let’s take a look at three SMP vs LKK captaincy picks who are expected to perform well.

#3 Sai Sudharsan (LKK) - 9 credits

Sai Sudharsan in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Sai Sudharsan is the top run-getter of TNPL 2023 with 371 runs in six games. The left-handed batter has an average of 74.20 and a strike rate of 172.56, showcasing his impressive abilities.

His experience and form make him a top player to watch out for SMP vs LKK Dream11 team.

#2 Shahrukh Khan (LKK) - 9 credits

Shahrukh Khan in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Shahrukh Khan is one of the most experienced players in the tournament. He is known for his batting skills but has surprisingly delivered with the ball. Shahrukh is currently the leading wicket-taker in TNPL 2023 with 11 wickets in six games.

His all-round abilities make him a must-have in your SMP vs LKK Dream11 team.

#1 Gurjapneet Singh (SMP) - 8 credits

Gurjapneet Singh in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Siechem Madurai Panthers)

Gurjapneet Singh is a top bowler for the Panthers. He has troubled the batters with his left arm bowling and has been reliable and consistent. With nine wickets in five games, he is a safe captaincy pick for SMP vs LKK Dream11 team.

