SMP vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) take on the Madurai Panthers (SMP) at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Tuesday, July 26.

Both the Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings have been impressive this year, putting in fine all-round performances. The Panthers, despite not boasting many big names, have excelled with the ball. The Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, have relied on their batting might, with star players Shahrukh Khan and Sai Sudharsan headlining the roster. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Lyca Kovai Kings' superior balance tilts the odds in their favor. With their TNPL 2022 campaign on the line, a cracker of a game beckons in Salem.

SMP vs LKK Probable Playing 11 Today

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, Balu Surya and Manish Ravi.

SMP XI

Arun Karthik, V Aaditya, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), J Kousik, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Kiran Akash, Sunny Sandhu, R Mithun, Varun Chakravarthy and P Sarvanan/Aushik Srinivas.

Match Details

SMP vs LKK, TNPL 2022, Eliminator

Date and Time: 26th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the SCF Cricket Ground with ample help available for the bowlers. The pacers should get some swing early on, although runscoring is relatively easier against the brand new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch should ideally slow down and offer more help to the spinners. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s SMP vs LKK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Arun Karthik: After a brisk start to his TNPL 2022 campaign, Arun Karthik's form has tailed off in recent weeks. Regardless, Arun Karthik is an experienced campaigner who is capable of performing in crunch situations. Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Arun Karthik is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan has held his own with the bat in the Lyca Kovai Kings' batting unit, scoring 218 runs in seven matches so far. He has been the enforcer in the middle overs, given his ability against spin. He comes into the game on the back of a string of good scores and with form on his side, Sudharsan is bound to be a popular pick in the SMP vs LKK Dream11 fantasy teams.

All-rounder

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan has added some much-needed balance to the Lyca Kovai Kings team with his impactful all-round performances. While Shahrukh has chipped in with quick runs in the middle order, it has been his off-spin that has served Lyca Kovai Kings the most with ten wickets to his name. Given his all-round skills and form, he is a must-have in your SMP vs LKK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy has lived up to his reputation this season with eight wickets to his name. More importantly, Varun has bowled in the death overs and has held his own against the batters. He has ample experience in this format and given his variations, he should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SMP vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

Shahrukh Khan (LKK)

Sai Sudharsan (LKK)

Arun Karthik (SMP)

Important stats for SMP vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

Suresh Kumar - 352 runs in 7 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 58.67

Sunny Sandhu - 8 wickets in 7 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 19.25

Varun Chakravarthy - 8 wickets in 6 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 20.88

SMP vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

SMP vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Karthik, J Suresh Kumar, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved, S Sudharsan, S Khan, A Tanwar, B Surya, S Ajith Ram, V Chakravarthy and S Sandhu.

Captain: S Khan. Vice-captain: A Karthik.

SMP vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Karthik, J Suresh Kumar, G Sridhar Raju, NS Chaturved, S Sudharsan, S Khan, A Tanwar, J Kousik, R Divakar, V Chakravarthy and S Sandhu.

Captain: S Sudharsan. Vice-captain: A Karthik.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far