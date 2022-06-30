SMP vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) take on the Madurai Panthers (SMP) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Thursday, June 30.

The Madurai Panthers had a good start to the season, winning their first TNPL 2022 game against the Chepauk Super Gillies. While their batting unit has a good blend of youth and experience, their strength lies in their bowling attack, led by Varun Chakravarthy. As for the Lyca Kovai Kings, they are one of the hot favorites to go all the way with Shahrukh Khan leading the troops. With a batting unit boasting Sai Sudharsan and Ganga Sridhar Raju, the Kings will start as the favorites. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game is on the cards in Dindigul.

SMP vs LKK Probable Playing 11 Today

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Mohan Abhinav, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, M Raja and V Yudheeswaran.

SMP XI

Arun Karthik (wk), V Aaditya, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), J Kousik, K Rajkumar, Kiran Akash, Sunny Sandhu, R Silambarasan, Varun Chakravarthy and Aushik Srinivas.

Match Details

SMP vs LKK, TNPL 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 30th June 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be a touch slower than usual. The batters will look to go on the attack in the powerplay phase with the new ball likely to come onto the bat nicely. The pitch should slow down as the match progresses, with the spinners bound to play a big role in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams expected to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s SMP vs LKK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Arun Karthik: Arun Karthik is a household name in the TNPL, having starred in the competition in multiple seasons. He started the season in decent fashion, scoring a 22-ball 31 against the Chepauk Super Gillies. Given his experience and ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Karthik could be backed to score some runs today.

Batters

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan has been a revelation since his TNPL breakout season in 2021. The southpaw has gone on to play for Tamil Nadu and the Gujarat Titans, even scoring a fifty for them. He is a technically sound batter who has a good record against spin. With the southpaw due for a big knock, he is a must-have in your SMP vs LKK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan is perhaps the biggest attraction in the TNPL this season with his recent exploits holding him in good stead. While his ability to score quick runs and finish games in crunch situations serves him well, Shahrukh is also capable of holding his own with the ball. With his all-round skills bound to come in handy, he is a good addition to your SMP vs LKK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy: Another star attraction in the TNPL, Varun Chakravarthy is one of the country's premier spinners. The tall and lanky spinner has a heap of variations to fall back on and has the experience of playing for India and in the IPL. With the conditions suiting him as well, Varun can be backed to pick up a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SMP vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

S Ajith Ram (LKK)

Sai Sudharsan (LKK)

Arun Karthik (SMP)

Important stats for SMP vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

Shahrukh Khan - 19(8) and 2/35 vs DD in the previous TNPL 2022 match

Balchander Anirudh - 58(41) vs CSG in the previous TNPL 2022 match

Varun Chakravarthy - 2/28 vs CSG in the previous TNPL 2022 match

SMP vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

SMP vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arun Karthik, B Anirudh, G Sridhar Raju, NS Chaturved, S Sudarshan, S Khan, U Mukilesh, S Sandhu, S Ajith Ram, K Akash and V Chakravarthy.

Captain: S Khan. Vice-captain: NS Chaturved.

SMP vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Suresh Kumar, K Rajkumar, G Sridhar Raju, NS Chaturved, S Sudarshan, S Khan, A Srinivas, S Sandhu, S Ajith Ram, K Akash and V Chakravarthy.

Captain: S Sudharsan. Vice-captain: NS Chaturved.

