SMP vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL Match 8

Match 8 of the TNPL 2021 has the Madurai Panthers taking on the Ruby Trichy Warriors at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The Madurai Panthers are currently atop the TNPL standings, although it is still early days. They boast a strong squad led by veteran Arun Karthik, who will be key for the Panthers. However, all eyes will be on the duo of J Kousik and R Silambarasan, who are two of the best bowlers in the competition.

On the other hand, the Ruby Trichy Warriors have won one of their two games in the TNPL so far. Although their bowling attack has blown hot and cold, the Warriors' batting unit, especially Amit Sathvik, has delivered. They will be looking to return to winning ways in what should be a tough game for both sides on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Madurai Panthers

R Mithun, V Gowtham, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Chaturvedi, P Praveen Kumar, B Anirudh Sita Ram, KB Arun Karthik, R Rohit, R Aushik Srinivas, J Kousik, DT Chandrasekar, V Aaditya, R Silambarasan, M Shahjahan, K Deeban Lingesh, Varun Chakravarthy, J Subramanyam, Rajkumar K, Sughendiran P, Saravanan PK, Aaditya V, Sunil Sam and L Kiran Akash.

Ruby Trichy Warriors

B Rahul, Akash Sumra, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah, S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, Aditya Ganesh, Nidhish S Rajagopal, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, VP Amith Sathvik, G Hemanth Kumar, K Mukunth, G Karthick Shanmugam, Mathivanan, Karthik R.

SMP vs RTW TNPL Probable Playing 11 Today

Madurai Panthers

Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved, Jagatheesan Kousik, M Shajahan, R Mithun, Rohit Ramalingam, R Silambarasan, Kiran Akash and Aushik Srinivas

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Amit Sathvik, K Mukunth, Nidish Rajagopal, Sumant Jain, Antony Dhas, Akash Sumra, Saravan Kumar, Sunil Sam, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Rahil Shah (c) and M Mathivannan

Match Details

Match: Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, TNPL 2021, Match 8

Date and Time: 25th July 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Chepauk has been a good one to bat on despite the bowlers getting ample help off the surface. The pacers have enjoyed swing and seam movements early on and will look to target hard lengths as the match progresses. With the amount of turn on offer, the spinners will play a crucial role in the middle overs, paving the way for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with 160 being par at the venue.

SMP vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction (TNPL 2021)

SMP vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

SMP vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arun Karthik, Adithya Ganesh, Anirudh Sita Ram, K Mukunth, N Chaturved, Nidish Rajagopal, Antony Dhas, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sunil Sam, R Silambarasan and Rohit Ramalingam

Captain: Arun Karthik, Vice-Captain: Antony Dhas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arun Karthik, Amit Sathvik, M Shajahan, K Mukunth, N Chaturved, Nidish Rajagopal, Antony Dhas, Jagatheesan Kousik, P Sarvana Kumar, R Silambarasan and Rohit Ramalingam

Captain: Arun Karthik, Vice-Captain: Nidish Rajagopal

Edited by Samya Majumdar