SMP vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 27

Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) will take on Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) in the 27th match of the TNPL 2022 on Sunday at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salemo.

The Madurai Panthers are one of the strongest teams in this year's competition, winning four of their six games and arefourth in the points table. The Trichy Warriors, meanwhile, have only won two of their six games and are seventh in the standings.

The Warriors will look to win this game, but the Madurai Panthers are a stronger team and expected to prevail.

SMP vs RTW Probable Playing XIs

SMP

K Rajkumar, Arun Karthik, Vignesh Iyer, N Sarangarajan Chaturved (c), Rithik Easwaran (wk), Jagatheesan Kousik, Sunny Sandhu, Ragupathy Silamabarasan, P Saravanan, Kiran Akash, B Rocky.

RTW

Amit Sathvik, Adithya Ganesh (wk), N Niranjan, Nidhish Rajagopal, Muhammed Adnan Khan, M Mathivannan, Ajay Krishna, Murali Vijay, P Saravana Kumar, Rahil Shah (c), M Poiyamozhi.

Match Details

Match: SMP vs RTW, TNPL 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: July 24, 2022; 3:30 PM IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem.

Pitch Report

A competitive track is expected at the SCF Cricket Ground with ample help on offer for both pacers and spinners. Batters will look to go hard in the powerplay. As the game progresses, the pitch should slow down, bringing spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with chasing likely to be the preferred option for the captain winning the toss.

SMP vs RTW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Karthik, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for this game. He bats in the top order and can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings. He smashed 106 runs in 58 deliveries against NRK.

Batters

N Chaturved and M Vijay are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. B Anirudh is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

S Sandhu and AK Krishna are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Krishna took three wickets against CSG.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are K Akash and P Saravana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. R Shah is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in SMP vs RTW Dream11 prediction team

A Karthik (SMP)

M Vijay (RTW)

R Shah (RTW).

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors: Key stats for Dream11 team

K Akash - 7 runs and 3 wickets

A Karthik - 241 runs

M Vijay - 224 runs.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream11 Prediction (TNPL 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Karthik, M Vijay, N Chaturved, B Anirudh, S Sandhu, AK Krishna, V Chakravarthy, K Akash, R Shah, P Saravana, R Silambarasan.

Captain: A Karthik. Vice Captain: R Silambarasan.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Karthik, M Vijay, N Chaturved, B Anirudh, N Rajagopal, S Sandhu, AK Krishna, K Akash, R Shah, P Saravana, R Silambarasan.

Captain: M Vijay. Vice Captain: A Karthik.

