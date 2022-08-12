SOB vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 10

The 11th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Southern Brave (SOB) take on the London Spirit (LNS) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday, August 12.

The Southern Brave are one of the hot favorites to go all the way in the competition, given their superior balance and depth. However, they come into the game on the back of a tough loss against Birmingham Phoenix. However, they can rely on the likes of Quinton de Kock and James Vince as they eye a return to winning ways. The London Spirit, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the Hundred 2022 with their bowling attack impressing in both their wins. Although they have momentum on their side, the London Spirit will be wary of what the defending champions Southern Brave are capable of in this format. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracker of a game beckons in Southampton.

SOB vs LNS Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB XI

James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, James Fuller, Jake Lintott, George Garton/Michael Hogan, Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan.

LNS XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Zak Crawley, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Ravi Bopara, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis and Chris Wood, Mason Crane.

Match Details

SOB vs LNS, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 12th August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is a competitive one with some help available for both the pacers and spinners. The new ball should move around viciously, keeping the batters on their toes. While the batters will look to bide their time and pick their battles selectively, the spinners should also have a big say in the outcome of the match. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130-140 being a decent total at the Rose Bowl.

Today's SOB vs LNS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Adam Rossington: Adam Rossington has started as the first-choice keeper for the London Spirit, but is yet to fire at the top of the order. He is an attack-minded batter known for providing blazing starts in the powerplay phase. Although Quinton de Kock is not a bad option by any means, Rossington's explosiveness and aggression make him a handy pick in your SOB vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

James Vince: James Vince is one of the most in-form batters in the competition, having starred in the T20 Blast and in Southern Brave's lone win this season. The Southern Brave captain is a good player of both pace and spin and has a knack for scoring big runs. Although he did not score many runs in the previous game, Vince can be backed to get back to his best and get a big one in this game.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has shown glimpses of his ability in his debut Hundred campaign, scoring handy runs in the top order. Although he has not converted starts into big ones, Maxwell is a brilliant player of spin and can tee off from ball one. With the Aussie due for a big one, he is a good addition to your SOB vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan has impressed for the Southern Brave in the current edition of the Hundred, using his experience and variations to good effect. He has three wickets to his name while conceding less than 1.3 runs per ball. His death-bowling skills are noteworthy and with his batting also holding him in good stead, Jordan is a must-have in your SOB vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOB vs LNS Dream11 prediction team

Tim David (SOB)

Chris Jordan (SOB)

Glenn Maxwell (LNS)

Important stats for SOB vs LNS Dream11 prediction team

James Vince - 678 runs in 16 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 48.43

Kieron Pollard - 34(11) vs Manchester Originals in the previous match

Jordan Thompson - 4/21 vs Manchester Originals in the previous match

SOB vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

SOB vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Zak Crawley, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Dawson, Marcus Stoinis, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis and Jake Lintott.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell.

SOB vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Zak Crawley, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell, Tymal Mills, Marcus Stoinis, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis and Jake Lintott.

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell.

