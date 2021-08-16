SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 30

Match 30 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has Southern Brave taking on the Oval Invincibles at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday.

Despite a torrid start to their The Hundred campaign, the Southern Brave have bounced back hard with Vince and co. just a win away from the knockouts. They face a strong Oval Invincibles side who are level on points and will be eyeing a win in this do-or-die game to start a mouthwatering week in The Hundred.

SOB vs OVI Probable Playing 11 Today

OVI XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (c&wk), Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Alex Blake, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Tom Curran and Saqib Mahmood

SOB XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, Danny Briggs, George Garton and Tymal Mills

Match Details

SOB vs OVI, The Hundred Men's, Match 30

Date and Time: 16th August 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to have a big say in proceedings with the pitch on the slower side. The batters will look to take the attack to the bowlers early on despite there being some help on offer for the pacers. Wickets in hand will be key for either side, with both teams likely to bat first upon winning the toss. 130 should be par at the venue.

Today's SOB vs OVI Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has been in fine form for the Southern Brave with a couple of fifties to his name. With this being a do-or-die game for the Southern Brave, De Kock will be key to their fortunes at the top of the order.

Batsman

Jason Roy: England opener Jason Roy has blown hot and cold in The Hundred, but he has been the Oval Invincibles' best bet with the bat. One can bank on him to deliver some quick runs and points for your SOB vs OVI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan has been decent with the ball, although he hasn't had the wickets to show for his efforts in The Hundred. However, he is one of the best exponents of the yorker in the death overs and should prove to be a handful with the bat as well.

Bowler

Tom Curran: Tom Curran has impressed for the Oval Invincibles with his variations and yorkers in the backend of the innings. Although his economy is on the higher side, Curran should be a brilliant addition to your SOB vs OVI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOB vs OVI Dream11 prediction team

Tom Curran (OVI) - 393 points

Quinton de Kock (SOB) - 324 points

Sunil Narine (OVI) - 292 points

Important stats for SOB vs OVI Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy: 180 runs in 7 The Hundred matches, SR: 152.54

Tom Curran: 9 wickets in 7 The Hundred matches, SR: 11.88

James Vince: 167 runs in 7 The Hundred matches; Bat Average: 27.83

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Sam Billings, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Tabriaz Shamsi and Tom Curran

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Tabriaz Shamsi and Saqib Mahmood

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Saqib Mahmood

Edited by Samya Majumdar