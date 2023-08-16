SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Hundred Women 2023, Match 22

The Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) will take on the Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W) in the 22nd match of The Hundred Women 2023 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday, August 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 22.

The Southern Brave Women have been in incredible form. They have won four of their five matches already and have lost only once. The Brave are currently on a three-match winning streak and are second in the table with eight points.

Meanwhile, the situation couldn’t have been more difficult for the Birmingham Phoenix Women. They are at the bottom of the table having lost four of their five matches. The Phoenix have only a single point on the board because of their abandoned game and they have lost all of their last three matches.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Match Details, Match 22

The Match 22 of The Hundred Women 2023 will be played on August 16 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOB-W vs BPH-W, The Hundred Women 2023, Match 22

Date and Time: August 16, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

SOB-W vs BPH-W Pitch Report

A balanced surface can be expected and both bowlers and batters might find a certain degree of assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 147

Average second innings score: 123

SOB-W vs BPH-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Southern Brave Women: W-L-W-W-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women: L-NR-L-L-L

SOB-W vs BPH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Southern Brave Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Southern Brave Women Probable Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Kalea Moore, Rhianna Southby (wk), Anya Shrubsole (c), and Lauren Bell.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Probable Playing 11

Sophie Devine, Tess Flintoff, Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Eve Jones (c), Issy Wong, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Freeborn, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, and Katie Levick.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Jones (4 matches, 70 runs, Strike Rate: 118.64)

A Jones could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has scored 70 runs in four matches and needs to improve her strike rate.

Top Batter pick

M Bouchier (5 matches, 176 runs, Strike Rate: 144.26)

M Bouchier has plenty of experience and is reliable with the bat. She has slammed 176 runs and has an amazing strike rate of 144.26.

Top All-rounder pick

S Devine (4 matches, 155 runs, Strike Rate: 135.96)

S Devine is a legend in the sport and she is world-class at what she does. Devine has scored 155 runs in four games so far and will be looking to add more.

Top Bowler pick

K Levick (4 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.77)

K Levick has been in pretty strong form with the ball in hand. She has taken seven wickets in four matches and also has a great economy rate of 5.77.

SOB-W vs BPH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

G Adams

G Adams is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. She has registered 12 dismissals in just five matches and has been unplayable so far. Adams has an economy rate of 7.02 with the ball.

She has also scored 50 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 116.27. She should definitely be the captaincy choice of your SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Mandhana

S Mandhana is the leading run-scorer for the Southern Brave Women. She has amassed 185 runs in five matches. Mandhana has batted with an average of 46.25 and she has a strike rate of 140.15.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points G Adams 50 runs and 12 wickets 419 points M Bouchier 176 runs 293 points S Mandhana 185 runs 275 points S Devine 155 runs 222 points K Levick 7 wickets 218 points

SOB-W vs BPH-W match expert tips

G Adams has been extremely consistent with the ball and is the best captaincy pick for your SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head to Head League

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Jones

Batters: M Bouchier, S Mandhana, D Wyatt

All-rounders: G Adams, S Devine, T Flintoff, C Tryon

Bowlers: K Levick, H Baker, A Shrubsole

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Jones

Batters: M Bouchier, S Mandhana, D Wyatt

All-rounders: G Adams, S Devine, T Flintoff

Bowlers: K Levick, H Baker, A Shrubsole, L Bell