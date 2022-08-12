SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Women's Hundred 2022, Match 2

The second match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) take on London Spirit Women (LNS-W) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday, August 12.

The Southern Brave came up short in the final last year despite dominating the league phase. However, they have a brilliant batting unit in place and will fancy their chances of going all the way this time around. The London Spirit, meanwhile, have made a few changes to their ranks, with Beth Mooney set to make her Hundred debut. The Southern Brave will start as the favorites, but the London Spirit have enough experience and firepower to make for an entertaining game at the Rose Bowl.

SOB-W vs LNS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath/Molly Strano, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Jade-Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Carla Rudd (wk) and Georgia Adams.

LNS-W XI

Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Scrivens, Natasha Wraith, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Amara Carr, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies and Grace Ballinger.

Match Details

SOB-W vs LNS-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 12th August 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected with there being enough help on offer to keep the bowlers interested. Despite the pacers likely to enjoy some swing upfront, runscoring is relatively easier against the hard new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace will be crucial in the backend of the innings, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney comes into the tournament on the back of a decent Commonwealth Games campaign, where she scored 179 runs in five matches. Mooney is as consistent as they come in white-ball cricket, with her ability to rotate the strike and score big runs being key. Given Mooney's form and the lack of viable options in this department, she is a must-have in your SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Sophia Dunkley: Sophia Dunkley has not been in the best of form lately. She had an under-par Commonwealth Games campaign despite getting a chance to bat at the top of the order for England. Regardless, she is one of the better batters in this format, having excelled in the previous edition. With Dunkley even adding value with the ball, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Amanda Jade-Wellington: Amanda Jade-Wellington had a brilliant WBBL campaign, starring for the Adelaide Strikers and even earning a national call-up. While her leg-spin is Southern Brave's go-to option on the bowling front, Wellington can pack a punch with the bat as well. With Tahlia McGrath's availability for this game still uncertain, Wellington should be a fine addition to your SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Freya Davies: Freya Davies has some experience under her belt, having been part of the English team for quite some time. She is a skilled bowler capable of bowling in any phase of an innings. Davies can also add value with the willow and is likely to bat higher up the order, making her a good addition to your SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 prediction team

Danielle Wyatt (SOB-W)

Beth Mooney (LNS-W)

Freya Davies (LNS-W)

Important stats for SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophia Dunkley - 244 runs in 9 Hundred 2021 matches, Average: 40.66

Lauren Bell - 12 wickets in 9 Hundred 2021 matches, Average: 15.91

Charlie Dean - 6 wickets in 8 Hundred 2021 matches, ER: 7.09

SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amara Carr, Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Scrivens, Megan Schutt, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda Wellington and Charlie Dean.

Captain: Sophia Dunkley. Vice-captain: Beth Mooney.

SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natasha Wraith, Beth Mooney, Danielle, Sophia Dunkley, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Luff, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Lauren Bell, Amanda Wellington and Charlie Dean.

Captain: Beth Mooney. Vice-captain: Amanda Wellington.

