SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Women's Hundred 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) take on the Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday, August 18.

The Southern Brave have been brilliant in the Hundred so far, winning their first two games. Although their batting unit has paved the way for convincing victories, Southern Brave's bowling attack is not far off in terms of quality. They will now come across an equally good Manchester Originals side boasting the likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Deandra Dottin. They come into the game on the back of a brilliant win over Welsh Fire and will be keen to sustain their newfound form. With valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game is on the cards in Southampton.

SOB-W vs MNR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Amanda Jade-Wellington, Lauren Bell, Anya Shrubsole (c) and Carla Rudd (wk).

MNR-W XI

Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (c), Ami Campbell, Cordelia Griffith, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Grace Potts and Hannah Jones.

Match Details

SOB-W vs MNR-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 18th August 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The previous match at the Rose Bowl saw 155 being chased down with relative ease, throwing some light on the batting-friendly nature of the pitch. The batters are likely to enjoy the conditions on offer with there being little swing on offer for the pacers. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down a touch and bring the spinners into play. Teams have preferred chasing upon winning the toss in the Hundred, a trend that is expected to continue today.

Today's SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ellie Threlkeld: Ellie Threlkeld is an experienced campaigner who can score valuable runs down the order. Although Threlkeld is slated to bat lower down the order, she is a supremely talented keeper. With her counterpart Carla Rudd also likely to bat in the lower order, Threlkeld stands out as the ideal option for this game.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana put in a brilliant performance in the previous game, scoring 46 runs in just 25 balls. The southpaw is a good player of pace and has a knack for scoring big runs consistently. With Mandhana looking in good form in the Hundred, she is a good addition to your SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath has been in sensational form over the last few months, impressing for Australia in white-ball cricket. McGrath boasts a T20I batting strike rate of 153.68 and a bowling average of 13.66, cementing her position as an elite all-rounder. Although she did not have the best of outings in her previous game, McGrath could be backed to put in a good performance today.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone put in a fine all-round performance in the previous game, scoring 36 runs off just 18 balls and picking up a wicket as well. While her six-hitting ability is noteworthy, Ecclestone is renowned for her bowling prowess in the shorter formats. Capable of stifling batters for room and luring them into making mistakes, Ecclestone is the top-ranked T20I bowler at the time of writing. With the conditions also suiting Ecclestone, she is a must-have in your SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction team

Lauren Bell (SOB-W)

Tahlia McGrath (SOB-W)

Sophie Ecclestone (MNR-W)

Important stats for SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction team

Danielle Wyatt - 79 runs in 2 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 39.50

Deandra Dottin - 67 runs and 4 wickets in 2 Hundred 2022 matches

Amanda Jade-Wellington - 4 wickets in 2 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 15.75

SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ellie Threlkeld, Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Ecclestone, Amanda Jade-Wellington, Kate Cross and Lauren Bell.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Emma Lamb.

SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ellie Threlkeld, Amy Satterthwaite, Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Ecclestone, Amanda Jade-Wellington, Kate Cross and Freya Kemp.

Captain: Tahlia McGrath. Vice-captain: Deandra Dottin.

