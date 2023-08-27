SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023, Final

Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) will take on Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) in the final match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 at The Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

The journey of the Southern Brave Women to the final has been nothing short of noteworthy. They end the league stage on top of the points table with seven wins in eight games, thanks to a streak of dominant victories and a superb display of teamwork.

They have displayed tactical prowess and a penchant for turning crucial moments to their advantage, led by their seasoned captain Anya Shrubsole, and backed by a lineup of phenomenal talents. Meanwhile, Northern Superchargers Women has also had an excellent run to the final.

Their journey has been highlighted by some outstanding comebacks and nail-biting matches that have displayed their dedication and commitment. They finished second in the points table, having won six of their eight games.

With the final trophy on the line, an excellent match is expected between these two sides on Sunday.

SOB-W vs NOS-W, Match Details

The final match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 between Southern Brave Women and Northern Superchargers Women will be played on August 27 2023 at The Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SOB-W vs NOS-W

Date & Time: August 27 2023, 06:45 pm IST

Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, London

SOB-W vs NOS-W, Pitch Report

The wicket at Lord's Cricket Ground is suitable for batting, and batters can easily score runs if they get themselves in, as high scores are common here. Pacers might well benefit in the second half of the game, while spinners could be useful in the middle overs.

SOB-W vs NOS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Southern Brave Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Southern Brave Women Probable Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Rhianna Southby (wk), Lauren Bell

Northern Superchargers Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Northern Superchargers Women Probable Playing XI

Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson Richards, Bess Heath (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Leah Dobson, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger

Today’s SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bess Heath (79 runs in 8 matches, Average: 15.80)

Bess Heath hasn't looked at ease in the competition so far, scoring only 79 runs in 8 games, including a high score of 23. She hopes to improve his strike rate and have a big innings in the important game.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (266 runs in 8 matches; Average: 38.00)

Phoebe Litchfield had an excellent tournament with the bat so far, scoring 266 runs in 8 games at an impressive average of 38.00 and a strike rate of 133.67. She is expected to continue her form in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Georgia Adams (109 runs & 16 wickets in 8 matches)

Georgia Adams is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 109 runs in eight matches at an average of 21.80 while picking up 16 wickets at a decent economy rate of 5.75. Her slow cutters and mixed-up variations have served her well, and she is expected to deliver spectacular performances.

Top Bowler Pick

Anya Shrubsole (9 wickets in 8 matches, Average: 21.67)

Anya Shrubsole is a genuine wicket-taker for her team and has performed brilliantly this season. She is her team's second-best wicket-taker, with nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.72 in eight games.

SOB-W vs NOS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Georgia Wareham

Georgia Wareham has been Northern Supercharger's best all-round player. Her batting has improved notably, and we all know how outstanding a bowler she is. She has scalped 11 wickets in just eight outings this season. She can prove to be a brilliant captaincy pick for your SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has had a fantastic year and is an excellent world-class right-handed batter. She has a wide range of shots and her classical approach differs from other batters. She has amassed 234 runs at an average of 33.43 in eight games.

5 Must-picks for SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Anya Shrubsole

Freya Kemp

Chloe Tryon

Maitlan Brown

Lauren Bell

SOB-W vs NOS-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and quality all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Hollie Armitage, and Alice Davidson Richards will be the ones to watch out for.

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

SOB-W vs NOS-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Bess Heath

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Georgia Adams, Alice Davidson Richards, Georgia Wareham

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Lucy Higham

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SOB-W vs NOS-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Bess Heath

Batters: Maia Bouchier, Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Georgia Adams, Alice Davidson Richards, Georgia Wareham, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Bell