SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 19th, 2023

Southern Brave (SOB-W) and Oval Invincibles (OVI-W) cross swords in the 26th game of The Hundred Women’s Competition at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday, August 19.

Southern Brave, under the leadership of skilled Anya Shrubsole, are having a top-class campaign with an impressive five wins in six games. Their solitary loss came against Welsh Fire in a closely contested thriller. They occupy the pole position in the standings.

Suzie Bates-led Oval Invincibles, meanwhile, are fifth in the points table with two wins and three defeats. One of their contests ended without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team.

#3 Smriti Mandhana (SOB-W) - 8.5 Credits

Smriti Mandhana, the consistent left-handed opening batter, is having a campaignto remember. She has emerged as the competition’s leading run-scorer by accumulating 224 runs from six innings.

She has scored these runs at an average of 44.80 and a strike rate of 136.58, with an unbeaten 70 being her highest score. Without an iota of doubt, Mandhana appears is a brilliant vice-captaincy pick in your SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 team.

#2 Georgia Adams (SOB-W) - 9 Credits

Georgia Adams (Image credit:- The Telegraph)

Adams is holding the pole position among bowlers in this edition of the tournament. The leg-spinner has picked 14 wickets in six innings, with 4-11 being her best spell.

The bowler with a miserly economy would love to add more wickets to her tally and take her team to newer heights. She emerges as a good captaincy choice in your SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 team.

#1 Marizanne Kapp (OVI-W) - 9 Credits

Marizanne Kapp (Image Credit:- ICC Cricket)

Oval Invincibles Women’s all-rounder Kapp is leading the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts for her team. She's undoubtedly the most valuable player for Oval in this competition.

In five games, Kapp has amassed 111 runs batting in the middle order. Moreover, she has proved her bowling prowess by scalping nine wickets, making her a promising captaincy choice.

