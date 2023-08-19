Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women - Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Southern Brave Women will take on Oval Invincibles Women in Match No. 26 of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Southern Brave Women have been in top form this season. They have five wins and one loss and a net run rate of +0.476 has ensured they hold on to their top spot. In fact, they are on a four-match winning streak as well.

On the other hand, Oval Invincibles Women have had an inconsistent run. They have two wins, three losses and one no-result in this tournament. They are fifth on the points table.

SOB-W vs OVI-W, Match Details

The 26th match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 between Southern Brave Women and Oval Invincibles Women will be played on August 19th 2023 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SOB-W vs OVI-W

Date & Time: August 19th 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at The Rose Bowl in Southampton has been a very good one to bat on. 165, 100 and 132 have been the scores batting first at this venue in this tournament. 165 and 132 were defended while 100 was chased down comfortably. Thus, another good batting track is likely to be in store for this encounter.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Southern Brave Women: W, W, W, W, L

Oval Invincibles Women: L, W, L, W, L

SOB-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing 11 today

Southern Brave Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Southern Brave Women Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Kalea Moore, Rhianna Southby (wk), Anya Shrubsole (c), Lauren Bell

Oval Invincibles Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Oval Invincibles Women Probable Playing XI: Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates (c), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Cordelia Griffith, Mady Villiers, Kira Chathli, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale

Today’s SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (5 matches, 108 runs)

Lauren Winfield-Hill has batted decently and has got starts in this tournament. She has mustered 108 runs in five innings at a strike-rate of 105.88.

Top Batter Pick

Smriti Mandhana (6 matches, 224 runs)

Smriti Mandhana is in excellent touch with the bat. The left-handed top-order batter is the second-highest run-getter and she has amassed 224 runs at an average of 44.80. She is striking at 136.58 and has recorded a couple of half-centuries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ryana Macdonald Gay (5 matches, 8 wickets)

Ryana Macdonald Gay has bowled really well in this tournament. The 19-year-old seamer has picked up eight wickets from five games and she has conceded 1.29 runs per ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Anya Shrubsole (6 matches, 6 wickets)

Anya Shrubsole is in good form with the ball. The veteran England seamer has taken six wickets from as many games.

SOB-W vs OVI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp (5 matches, 111 runs, 9 wickets)

Marizanne Kapp has been the best player for Oval Invincibles Women this season. The South African seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 111 runs at a strike-rate of 133.73. With the ball, she has picked up nine wickets and has conceded 93 runs from 100 balls.

Georgia Adams (6 matches, 14 wickets, 59 runs)

Georgia Adams is in magnificent form with the ball. The off-spinning all-rounder is at the top of the wicket charts and she has returned with 14 wickets at an average of 10.14. She has chipped in with 59 runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Marizanne Kapp 111 runs & 9 wickets in 5 matches Georgia Adams 59 runs & 14 wickets in 6 matches Smriti Mandhana 224 runs in 6 matches Ryana Macdonald Gay 8 wickets in 5 matches Maia Bouchier 195 runs in 6 matches

SOB-W vs OVI-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and game-changing all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp and Georgia Adams will be the ones to watch out for.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp (vc), Georgia Adams (c), Chloe Tryon, Paige Scholfield, Ryana Macdonald Gay

Bowlers: Anya Shrubsole

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana (c), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey (vc)

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Georgia Adams, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers

Bowlers: Lauren Bell, Anya Shrubsole