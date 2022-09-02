SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets Women (TRT-W) take on Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday, September 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SOB-W vs TRT-W Eliminator.

Southern Brave have been one of the teams to beat in The Hundred, losing just one game all season. While their batters have fired at times of need, it has been the Southern Brave bowlers who have paved the way for a couple of wins. Amanda Wellington has been the standout performer, with the likes of Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana also stepping up.

They face a strong Trent Rockets side that edged out Birmingham Phoenix to third place in the league phase. Although they have blown hot and cold, the Rockets boast international experience in Nat Sciver and Mignon du Preez. With a place in the final on offer, an entertaining game beckons in Southampton.

SOB-W vs TRT-W Match Details

The Eliminator of The Women's Hundred between Trent Rockets Women and Southern Brave Women will be played on September 2 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOB-W vs TRT-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Eliminator

Date and Time: 2nd September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Live Streaming: Fancode

SOB-W vs TRT-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is on the slower side with the average score being 127. The spinners have enjoyed the conditions, accounting for 12 wickets across three matches. Although chasing has been the preferred option, the pitch should not change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 127

2nd innings score: 128

SOB-W vs TRT-W Form Guide

Trent Rockets: WLLWLW

Southern Brave: WWWWWL

SOB-W vs TRT-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trent Rockets Women injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Trent Rockets Women probable playing 11

Elyse Villani (c), Bryony Smith, Natalie Sciver, Marie Kelly, Mignon du Preez, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Abbey Freeborn (wk), Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce and Georgia Davis.

Southern Brave Women injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Southern Brave Women probable playing 11

Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Jade-Wellington, Georgia Adams, Anya Shrubsole (c), Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell and Freya Kemp.

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abigail Freeborn (4 innings, 58 runs, Average: 14.50)

Abigail Freeborn has been decent in The Hundred, scoring 58 runs in four matches. She has been brilliant behind the stumps as well. With Carla Rudd batting lower down the order, Freeborn stands out as the only viable option.

Top Batter Pick

Smriti Mandhana (6 matches, 178 runs, strike rate: 166.35)

Smriti Mandhana has been brilliant at the top of the order, scoring 178 runs at a strike rate of 166.35. Her previous outing against Trent Rockets saw her score a 31-ball 57. Given her experience and ability to score big runs in crunch matches, Mandhana is a top pick for your SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Natalie Sciver (5 matches, 156 runs, 5 wickets)

Natalie Sciver is one of the most in-form batters in the competition with 156 runs. In five matches, Sciver has three 30-plus scores to her name and has also chipped in with five wickets. With Sciver likely to enjoy the conditions as well, she is a must-have in your SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (6 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 13.28)

Alana King has been Trent Rockets' best bowler with seven wickets at an average of 13.28. She has been pretty economical as well, complementing Bryony Smith and Sarah Glenn perfectly. With King also adding value with the bat down the order, she is one to watch out for in this game.

SOB-W vs TRT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver's form has been brilliant in The Hundred with an average of 52.00. In addition to her batting exploits, she is expected to play a part with the ball as well. Given his all-round skills and experience, Sciver is a good captaincy pick for your SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Amanda Wellington

Amanda Wellington has been the standout bowler in the competition with 14 wickets in six matches. She has taken a wicket in all of her games in The Hundred and has added value with the bat too. Given her form, she is likely to be a popular captaincy option for this game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Alana King 7 wickets in 6 matches Amanda Wellington 14 wickets in 6 matches Smriti Mandhana 178 runs in 6 matches Nat Sciver 156 runs in 5 matches Lauren Bell 10 wickets in 6 matches

SOB-W vs TRT-W match expert tips

The previous game between the two sides saw Amanda Wellington pick up three wickets. In general, Trent Rockets have struggled against spin in the competition. Given Wellington's form and effectiveness at the Rose Bowl, she could be a game-changing pick in your SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abbey Freeborn

Batters: Mignon du Preez, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Nat Sciver (c), Tahlia McGrath, Bryony Smith, Georgia Adams

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Alana King, Freya Kemp

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abbey Freeborn

Batters: Marie Kelly, Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt

All-rounders: Nat Sciver (vc), Tahlia McGrath (c), Bryony Smith, Georgia Adams

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Alana King, Lauren Bell

