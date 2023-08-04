SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 4, 2023

Southern Brave Women and Welsh Fire Women will lock horns in the fifth match of the Hundred Women's competition at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Friday, August 4.

Southern Brave started the tournament on a winning note defeating Trent Rockets Women by 29 runs, thanks to Smriti Mandhana and Chloe Tryon's heroics with the bat.

Impressive bowling by Mary Taylor and Georgia Adams also played a crucial role in securing the victory. As they gear up for their next game against Welsh Fire, they would be hoping to continue their winning streak.

On the other hand, Welsh Fire's previous game was unfortunately abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rains in Cardiff. Their overseas recruits Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews, and Laura Harris are the major players to watch out for.

After finishing with the wooden spoon last year, Welsh, led by Tammy Beaumont, would be looking to bounce back this edition.

That said, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 game.

#3 Cloe Tryon (SOB-W) - 7.5 Credits

Chloe Tryon, who is known for her finishing skills in the death overs, made her Hundred debut this season. In the season opener against Trent Rockets Women, Tryon smacked a 23-run quickfire knock off just 10 balls.

Moreover, Tryon bowled her full quota of overs without picking a wicket. We can expect her to significantly impact the outcome of the game and give a plethora of fantasy points in the SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 game.

#2 Smriti Mandhana (SOB-W) - 8.5 Credits

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Smriti Mandhana put up a Player of the Match performance in the season opener for Southern Brave Women with a 55-run knock in just 36 balls laced with six fours and two sixes.

The opening batter had a pretty good record in the previous season with 211 runs in eight innings at an average of 30.14 and a strike rate of 151.79. She can be an excellent vice-captain in your fantasy team for the SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 game.

#1 Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) - 9 Credits

India Women v West Indies Women - Women's T20I Tri-Series

The Barbados all-rounder Hayley Matthews enters this encounter as the most valuable captaincy choice. The Caribbean star opens the batting and additionally, she has a brilliant bowling record in the middle overs.

In the last year, she amassed 109 runs in just three innings at an average of 36.33 and scalped two wickets. She can be considered a top contender for captaincy pick in the SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 game.

