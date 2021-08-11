SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's, Match 25

Southern Brave Women will take on Welsh Fire Women in the 25th match of The Hundred Women's competition at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Wednesday.
Southern Brave Women will have their eyes firmly set on finishing on top of the table with two group stage matches still remaining. They defeated the Northern Superchargers by seven wickets in their last game and will start as favorites today. Southern Brave Women, meanwhile, have lost two matches on the trot and are the underdogs in today's The Hundred contest.
SOB-W vs WF-W Probable Playing 11 Today
SOB-W XI
Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Fi Morris, Carla Rudd (wk), Tara Norris, Lauren Bell
WEF-W XI
Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff (c), Alice Macleod, Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker
Match Details
SOB-W vs WEF-W, 25th Match, The Hundred Women's
Date and Time: 11th August, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Rose Bowl Stadium is expected to favor the batters. The Bowlers will need to be at their very best in order to pick up wickets and keep the run-flow in check. The wicket shouldn't change much over the course of the match.
Today’s SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Although Sarah Taylor has looked out of form in recent games, we can certainly expect her to turn it around with a brilliant knock today. She’s also extremely reliable behind the stumps.
Batters
With 163 runs in six matches, Sophia Dunkley has been in irresistible form in The Hundred. She’s the Southern Brave Women's highest-scorer, having scored an unbeaten half-century in the last match.
Danni Wyatt has also been in good form, amassing 135 runs in The Hundred so far.
All-rounders
Hayley Matthews has been one of the best performers for her side and should be in your SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 fantasy team as captain. She has scored 196 runs and has been good with the ball as well.
Bowlers
Lauren Bell accounted for a couple of dismissals in the last match and will be eyeing to be among the wickets once again today.
Top 5 best players to pick in SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction team
Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) – 465 points
Amanda Wellington (SOB-W) – 291 points
Bryony Smith (WEF-W) – 259 points
Lauren Bell (SOB-W) – 240 points
Sophia Dunkley (SOB-W) – 232 points
Important stats for SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction team
Hayley Matthews: 196 runs and 7 wickets
Amanda Wellington: 8 wickets
Bryony Smith: 91 runs and 4 wickets
Lauren Bell: 7 wickets
Sophia Dunkley: 163 runs
SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred Women's)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Taylor, Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Redmayne, Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Amanda Wellington, Bryony Smith, Lauren Bell, Piepa Cleary, Hannah Baker
Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Amanda Wellington
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Taylor, Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Redmayne, Anya Shrubsole, Hayley Matthews, Amanda Wellington, Bryony Smith, Lauren Bell, Piepa Cleary, Nicole Harvey
Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Sophia Dunkley