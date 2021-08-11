SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's, Match 25

Southern Brave Women will take on Welsh Fire Women in the 25th match of The Hundred Women's competition at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Wednesday.

Southern Brave Women will have their eyes firmly set on finishing on top of the table with two group stage matches still remaining. They defeated the Northern Superchargers by seven wickets in their last game and will start as favorites today. Southern Brave Women, meanwhile, have lost two matches on the trot and are the underdogs in today's The Hundred contest.

SOB-W vs WF-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB-W XI

Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Fi Morris, Carla Rudd (wk), Tara Norris, Lauren Bell

WEF-W XI

Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff (c), Alice Macleod, Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker

Match Details

SOB-W vs WEF-W, 25th Match, The Hundred Women's

Date and Time: 11th August, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl Stadium is expected to favor the batters. The Bowlers will need to be at their very best in order to pick up wickets and keep the run-flow in check. The wicket shouldn't change much over the course of the match.

Today’s SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Although Sarah Taylor has looked out of form in recent games, we can certainly expect her to turn it around with a brilliant knock today. She’s also extremely reliable behind the stumps.

Batters

With 163 runs in six matches, Sophia Dunkley has been in irresistible form in The Hundred. She’s the Southern Brave Women's highest-scorer, having scored an unbeaten half-century in the last match.

Danni Wyatt has also been in good form, amassing 135 runs in The Hundred so far.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews has been one of the best performers for her side and should be in your SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 fantasy team as captain. She has scored 196 runs and has been good with the ball as well.

Bowlers

Lauren Bell accounted for a couple of dismissals in the last match and will be eyeing to be among the wickets once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) – 465 points

Amanda Wellington (SOB-W) – 291 points

Bryony Smith (WEF-W) – 259 points

Lauren Bell (SOB-W) – 240 points

Sophia Dunkley (SOB-W) – 232 points

Important stats for SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews: 196 runs and 7 wickets

Amanda Wellington: 8 wickets

Bryony Smith: 91 runs and 4 wickets

Lauren Bell: 7 wickets

Sophia Dunkley: 163 runs

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred Women's)

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - The Hundred Women's

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Taylor, Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Redmayne, Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Amanda Wellington, Bryony Smith, Lauren Bell, Piepa Cleary, Hannah Baker

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Amanda Wellington

SOB-W vs WED-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - The Hundred Women's

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Taylor, Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Redmayne, Anya Shrubsole, Hayley Matthews, Amanda Wellington, Bryony Smith, Lauren Bell, Piepa Cleary, Nicole Harvey

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Sophia Dunkley

Edited by Samya Majumdar