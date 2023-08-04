Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women - Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) will take on Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W) in Match No. 5 of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Southern Brave Women started the 2023 season with a significant win. They racked up 157/6 in their quota of 100 balls before restricting Trent Rockets to just 130/7. Meanwhile, Welsh Fire Women’s first game against Manchester Originals Women was washed out. They finished at the bottom in the last season as they returned with a win-loss record of 1-5.

SOB-W vs WEF-W, Match Details

The fifth match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 between Southern Brave Women and Welsh Fire Women will be played on August 4 2023 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SOB-W vs WEF-W

Date & Time: August 4 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The track at The Rose Bowl in Southampton is usually a good one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball for the seamers and the spinners may also get a bit of turn.

SOB-W vs WEF-W Probable Playing 11 today

Southern Brave Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Southern Brave Women Probable Playing XI: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Rhianna Southby (wk), Maitlan Brown, Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Mary Taylor

Welsh Fire Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Welsh Fire Women Probable Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont (c), Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Laura Harris, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas, Alex Hartley, Shabnim Ismail

Today’s SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarah Bryce

Sarah Bryce batted nicely in the 2022 edition of The Hundred Women. She accumulated 120 runs in four innings and had a strike-rate of 117.64.

Top Batter Pick

Tammy Beaumont

Tammy Beaumont looked in good touch in the recent ODI series against Australia, where she made 111 runs in three innings. In the Hundred Women’s 2022, she scored 138 runs at a strike-rate of 116.94.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chloe Tryon

Chloe Tryon batted superbly in the last game. She smacked a 10-ball 23 in a knock which included two fours and a six. She can also chip in well with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Mary Taylor

Mary Taylor was the pick of the bowlers for SOB-W in their first match of the season. The 18-year-old seamer returned with figures of 3/18 from her 20 balls.

SOB-W vs WEF-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews played three games last season and made 109 runs while striking at 143.42 and she also took two wickets. The West Indies off-spinning all-rounder has been in brilliant form in the recent past, where she performed magnificently in the WPL and for West Indies Women against Ireland Women.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana started the competition with a solid half-century. The left-handed Indian opener racked up 55 off 36 balls and struck six fours along with two sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Hayley Matthews (WEF-W)

Smriti Mandhana (SOB-W)

Sophia Dunkley (WEF-W)

Anya Shrubsole (SOB-W)

Chloe Tryon (SOB-W)

SOB-W vs WEF-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and game-changing all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, and Tammy Beaumont will be the ones to watch out for.

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Georgia Adams, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Anya Shrubsole, Mary Taylor

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Georgia Adams, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Alex Griffiths, Maitlan Brown

Bowlers: Mary Taylor, Freya Davies