SOC vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the ECS T10 Malta, Quarter-final 2

Southern Crusaders (SOC) will take on Msida Warriors (MSW) in the second quarterfinal of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Monday (November 4). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SOC vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Crusaders finished second in Group B, winning five of their eight games. They won their last game against Swieqi United by ten wickets. The Warriors, meanwhile, won only three of their eight games and finished third in Group A. They lost their last game against Marsa by nine wickets.

SOC vs MSW Match Details

The second quarterfinal of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on November 4 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: SOC vs MSW, ECS T10 Malta, 2nd QuarterFinal

Date and Time: November 4, 2022; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

SOC vs MSW Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers also find some movement with the new ball. Four of the last five games here have been won by the team batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 100

Average second innings score: 90

SOC vs MSW Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Southern Crusaders: W-W-L-W-W

Msida Warriors: L-L-L-W-L

SOC vs MSW probable playing XIs for today’s match

SOC Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SOC Probable Playing XI

Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ezhaq Masih, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Jojo Thomas, Angelo Delardon, Eardley Chandiram (WK), Gopal Thakur, Michael Goonetilleke, Gulfraz Masih, Azwan Kamaleen

MSW Injury/Team News

No major injury update

MSW Probable Playing XI

Rockey Dianish (wk), Shijil Joy (c), Divyesh Kumar, Vipin Mohan, Sajith Sukumaran, Tony Louis, Ajin Soman, Akhil Piostine, Manuel Antony, Ashwin Paul, and Tom Thomas

SOC vs MSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rockey Dianish (8 matches, 248 runs, Strike Rate: 167.57)

Dianish is the leading run-scorer for his team this season with 248 runs in eight outings. He could fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps too.

Top Batter pick

Sajith Sukumaran (8 matches, 120 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 131.87 and Economy Rate: 9.60)

Sukumaran could provide you with some crucial points with both bat and ball. He has scored 120 runs at a strike rate of 131.87 in eight games and scalped two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Zeeshan Yousaf (8 matches, 57 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 118.75 and Economy Rate: 8.64)

Yousaf is a quality all-rounder who could do well with both bat and ball. He has scored 57 runs and scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 8.64 in eight games.

Top Bowler pick

Shijil Joy (8 matches, 7 wickets and 45 runs, Economy Rate: 9.72 and Strike Rate: 77.59)

Joy is a quality bowler who can score quick runs. In eight games, he has picked up seven wickets and scored 45 runs.

SOC vs MSW match captain and vice-captain choices

Zeeshan Yousaf

Yousaf could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 57 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 118.75 and scalped three wickets.

Sajith Sukumaran

Sukumaran is an aggressive batter who can also contribute with the ball too. He has scored 120 runs and scalped two wickets in eight games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for SOC vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rockey Dianish 66 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Mahabub Rahman 6 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches

Vidusha Rashmika 10 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches

Shijil Joy 7 wickets and 45 runs in 8 matches

Sajith Sukumaran 120 runs and 2 wickets in 8 matches

SOC vs MSW match expert tips

Rockey Dianish could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

SOC vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Quarterfinal, Head-to-Head League

SOC vs MSW Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

SOC vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rockey Dianish

Batters: Sajith Sukumaran, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Gopal Thakur, Divyesh Kumar

All-rounders: Zeeshan Yousaf, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Tony Louis

Bowlers: Vidusha Rashmika, Mahabub Rahman, Shijil Joy.

SOC vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Quarterfinal, Grand League

SOC vs MSW Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

SOC vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rockey Dianish

Batters: Sajith Sukumaran, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Gopal Thakur, Vipin Mohan

All-rounders: Zeeshan Yousaf, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Tony Louis

Bowlers: Vidusha Rashmika, Shijil Joy, Jojo Thomas.

