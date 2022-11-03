Create
Msida Warriors CC
46/1 (3.1)
Current Run Rate: 14.53
SOC won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Ajin Soman *
29
12
3
2
241
Divyesh Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
0 (1)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Vidusha Rashmika *
0.1
0
0
0
0
 
