SOM vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022, Quarter-final 4

Derbyshire (DER) will face Somerset (SOM) in the fourth quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Saturday, July 9.

Somerset have been brilliant in the T20 Blast this season, winning 10 out of their 14 group stage games. They have a good blend of youth and experience, with the likes of Rilee Rossouw and Will Smeed starring in their batting unit. However, they come across a resourceful Derbyshire side who have come out of a strong North Group with nine wins to their name. Although Shan Masood is not available for the Falcons, they have a strong roster to fall back on, making for a good contest in Taunton.

SOM vs DER Probable Playing 11 Today

DER XI

Luis Reece, Hayden Kerr, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy (c), Hilton Cartwright, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Hughes, Mattie McKiernan, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw and Mark Watt.

SOM XI

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle and Craig Overton.

Match Details

SOM vs DER, T20 Blast 2022, Quarter-Final 4

Date and Time: 9th July 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground is a good one to bat on with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to go all out from the start, with the ball likely to skid nicely on to the bat. There could be some turn available for the spinners as well, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 180 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SOM vs DER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton: Tom Banton has been fairly decent for Somerset, coming up with his quick-fire knocks at the top of the order. Alongside Will Smeed, he has often helped Somerset to get off to flying starts in the powerplay phase. Given his international and franchise league experience, Banton should be a fine addition to your SOM vs DER Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Wayne Madsen: Wayne Madsen has been sensational for Derbyshire, scoring over 400 runs and also chipping in with the bat. He has been integral in the middle overs, taking on the spinners with aplomb. Given his form and the added responsibility on him in the absence of Shan Masood, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ben Green: Ben Green is one of the more promising all-rounders in the competition, chipping in with handy contributions with both the bat and ball. While he has had his moments with the bat, Green's ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs sets him apart. Given the conditions on offer, Green should be a decent pick in your SOM vs DER Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

George Scrimshaw: George Scrimshaw has led the way for Derbyshire with 21 wickets in just 14 games. He has been lethal in the powerplay and death overs, using his swing-bowling and death-bowling ability to good effect. With the lanky pacer coming into this game in fine form, he can be backed to take a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOM vs DER Dream11 prediction team

Peter Siddle (SOM)

Tom Banton (SOM)

George Scrimshaw (DER)

Important stats for SOM vs DER Dream11 prediction team

Wayne Madsen - 485 runs in 14 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 40.42

Rilee Rossouw - 507 runs in 14 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 46.09

Craig Overton - 9 wickets in 5 T20 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 8.67

SOM vs DER Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

SOM vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Banton, R Rossouw, W Madsen, L Reece, W Smeed, B Green, M McKiernan, H Kerr, P Siddle, C Overton and G Scrimshaw.

Captain: W Smeed. Vice-captain: W Madsen.

SOM vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Banton, R Rossouw, W Madsen, L du Plooy, W Smeed, B Green, M Watt, H Kerr, P Siddle, J Davey and G Scrimshaw.

Captain: T Banton. Vice-captain: W Madsen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far