SOM vs HAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 24, 2023

Somerset will square off against Hampshire in the fifth match of the English T20 Blast competition. The contest will be played at the County Ground in Taunton on May 24, starting at 11.30 pm IST. This is a South Group fixture and both teams are raring to open their account with a convincing victory.

Somerset and Hampshire have faced off 24 times in the Vitality T20 tournament. Somerset have the upper hand in the head-to-head contest, winning 15 times. By looking at their last season’s standings, Somerset ended their campaign with eight wins out of 14 fixtures.

On the other hand, Hampshire finished just below their rival with six wins out of 14 fixtures.

As we look ahead in anticipation, here is our recommended pick for the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the forthcoming SOM vs HAM Dream11 prediction match.

SOM vs HAM Squad for Today's Match

Somerset Squad

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Goldsworthy, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Josh Davey, and Peter Siddle.

Hampshire Squad

James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, James Fuller, Ben McDermott, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, and Chris Wood.

#3 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SOM) - 8 credits

Durham Cricket v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

The 28-year-old batter has some promising figures to his name. In 143 innings, Tom has scored 3787 runs at a strike rate of close to 140, including his career-best score of 127.

With 328 fours and 175 sixes in domestic T20 cricket, Tom is worth featuring in your SOM vs HAM Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 James Vince (HAM) - 9 credits

Lancashire Lightning v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast Final

Vince is an elegant-looking batter who can switch gears if the situation calls for it. In domestic T20 cricket, Vince has the best individual score of 129* and averages over 30. Apart from that, the 32-year-old has registered 51 half-centuries and has a strike rate of 134.78.

With a formidable amount of exposure in franchise cricket as well as international cricket, Vince he is one of our top picks for your SOM vs HAM Dream11 prediction captain or vice-captain.

#1 Tom Banton (SOM) - 8 credits

Somerset v Surrey - Vitality T20 Blast

Tom Banton is a flamboyant cricketer who has played a lot of franchise cricket around the world. He has amassed 2166 runs in 97 innings and has a phenomenal strike rate of 142.5. Besides, the 24-year-old has two centuries and 12 fifties under his belt.

With such impressive figures, Banton stands out from the rest and can be your number-one pick as a captain or vice-captain in your SOM vs HAM Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's SOM vs HAM Dream11 contest? James Vince Tom Banton 5 votes