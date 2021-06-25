SOM vs HAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 25th, 2021

Somerset will welcome Hampshire to the Cooper Associates County Ground on Friday for Match 68 of the Vitality T20 Blast.

Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the South Group table, with Somerset in sixth and Hampshire in eighth.

Hampshire's previous game against Gloucestershire was abandoned, while Somerset are coming off a victory over Surrey.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team as the two teams square off in the T20 Blast.

#3 Jack Leach

Leicestershire v Somerset - LV= Insurance County Championship

England spinner Jack Leach made his first appearance in this year’s T20 Blast when Somerset took on Surrey in their last game. He picked up three wickets for 28 runs from four overs.

#2 Mason Crane

Kent Spitfires v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast

Mason Crane has picked up the most wickets for Hampshire in this edition of the T20 Blast. He has eight scalps from four games at an average of 15.50. In his previous outing against Middlesex, he picked up three wickets.

#1 James Hildreth

Somerset CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Somerset batsman James Hildreth is the leading run-scorer for his side in this year's T20 Blast. He has piled on 169 runs from just four games at an impressive average of 56.33 and a strike rate of 149.55.

Hildreth had a brilliant outing with the bat in Somerset's last match against Surrey. Opening the innings, he accumulated an unbeaten 72 off 59 deliveries. His innings was laced with nine fours and a couple of sixes, which helped Somerset comfortably chase down a target of 149 runs.

Edited by Arvind Sriram