SOM vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Hampshire (HAM) will face Somerset (SOM) as part of the South Group of T20 Blast 2022 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Thursday, June 23.

Somerset come into the game on the back of a tough loss to Surrey, coming up short in a last-ball thriller. However, they are well on course for a top-two finish and will be keen to get back to winning ways. Hampshire, meanwhile, have done well to stay in the race for a knockout spot. Blessed with an explosive and deep batting unit, Hampshire will look to boost their chances of qualification with a good performance. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Taunton, with two valuable points up for grabs.

SOM vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

HAM XI

James Vince (c), Ben McDermott, Tom Prest, Toby Albert, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood and Mason Crane.

SOM XI

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Goldsworthy, Peter Siddle and Jack Brooks.

Match Details

SOM vs HAM, T20 Blast 2022, South Group

Date and Time: 23rd June 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with there being little room for error for the bowlers. Although the new ball should do a bit, the batters will enjoy the carry and bounce off the surface. There could be some turn available for the spinners in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will prefer chasing upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SOM vs HAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott has blown hot and cold in the T20 Blast, scoring 256 runs in 10 matches. He has complimented James Vince perfectly in the top order, taking on the bowlers in the powerplay phase. Given his ability against both pace and spin, McDermott is a good addition to your SOM vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Will Smeed: Will Smeed is another promising batter who has struggled for consistency in the T20 Blast this season. The Somerset opener has 230 runs to his name, but is due for a big performance at the top of the order. Like McDermott, Smeed is a fine player of both pace and spin, holding him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited game.

All-rounder

Liam Dawson: Liam Dawson has been brilliant with the ball, picking up 12 wickets in the T20 Blast this season. His economy rate of 6.82 also stands out as the left-arm spinner generally operates in the powerplay overs. With Dawson being used as a floater in the batting unit, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Peter Siddle: Peter Siddle had a decent outing against Surrey, picking up three wickets, but couldn't see his side across the finish line. The Aussie veteran has led the Somerset attack well, using his experience and variations to good effect. Given the wicket-taking form that he is in, Siddle is a must-have in your SOM vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOM vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Peter Siddle (SOM)

Tom Banton (SOM)

Ben McDermott (HAM)

Important stats for SOM vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

James Vince - 399 runs in 9 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 49.88

Rilee Rossouw - 443 runs in 10 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 63.29

Liam Dawson - 12 wickets in 10 T20 Blast 2022 matches, ER: 6.82

SOM vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

SOM vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson, Peter Siddle, Nathan Ellis, Tom Lammonby and Chris Wood.

Captain: Will Smeed. Vice-captain: Ben McDermott.

SOM vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Ross Whiteley, Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Peter Siddle, Nathan Ellis, Roelof van der Merwe and Chris Wood.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw. Vice-captain: Ben McDermott.

