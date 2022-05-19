SOM vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for County Championship 2022 Division One Match

Somerset will take on Hampshire in a Division One match of the County Championship 2022 at the The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Thursday.

Somerset started their campaign with three losses, including a couple of close games. However, they have bounced back with successive innings wins. Meanwhile, Hampshire have three wins, one loss and one draw this season.

SOM vs HAM Probable Playing XIs

Somerset

Tom Lammonby, Matt Renshaw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Banton, James Hildreth, Steven Davies (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle, Jack Leach.

Hampshire

Ian Holland, Felix Organ, Nick Gubbins, James Vince (c), Liam Dawson, Ben Brown (wk), Aneurin Donald, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, James Fuller, Mohammad Abbas.

Match Details

Match: SOM vs HAM.

Date & Time: May 19, 2022; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton is likely to assist seamers, and the ball might move around for most part of the game. The spinners might also come into play and could play a key role.

Today’s SOM vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Brown is in good touch with the bat, accumulating 355 runs in eight innings.

Batters

Matt Renshaw has contributed 333 runs at an average of 55.50, including a ton and a fifty.

All-rounders

Tom Abell is in fabulous batting form, amassing 443 runs and averaging 63.28. He can chip in nicely with the ball too.

Bowlers

Peter Siddle has been in superb form with the ball, taking 16 scalps at an average of 17.18.

Five best players to pick in SOM vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Tom Abell (SOM)

Keith Barker (HAM)

Peter Siddle (SOM)

James Vince (HAM)

Matt Renshaw (SOM).

Key stats for SOM vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Tom Abell: 443 runs & 2 wickets

Peter Siddle: 16 wickets

Keith Barker: 199 runs & 21 wickets

James Vince: 352 runs.

SOM vs HAM Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Somerset vs Hampshire - County Championship 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Brown, Tom Banton, James Vince, Matt Renshaw, Tom Lammonby, Keith Barker, Craig Overton, Tom Abell, Peter Siddle, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas.

Captain: Tom Abell. Vice-captain: Keith Barker.

Dream11 Team for Somerset vs Hampshire - County Championship 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Brown, James Hildreth, James Vince, Nick Gubbins, Matt Renshaw, Keith Barker, Craig Overton, Tom Abell, Peter Siddle, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas.

Captain: Tom Abell. Vice-captain: James Vince.

Edited by Bhargav