SOM vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 15th, 2021

Somerset and Kent will lock horns at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Somerset have had a disastrous start to their competition, having lost both their games so far against Essex and Surrey. In their previous game against Surrey, Somerset posted 187/6 batting first. Surrey took just 16 overs to successfully chase down the total.

Meanwhile, Kent are atop the table in their group with three wins in the three games they have played so far. They defeated Hampshire by 38 runs in their opening encounter and went on to defeat Middlesex and Gloucestershire by 16 and five runs, respectively. Going into their next match, Kent would love to keep things simple and aim for another victory.

That said, here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Somerset and Kent.

#3 Tom Banton

Somerset CCC vs Surrey CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

Somerset opener Tom Banton is yet to come up with an impressive performance this season. He registered scores of 18 and one run in the two matches he was a part of in this year’s competition.

However, Banton is known for his explosive hitting right from the word go. Once he settles down, he will go for a big powerplay score and would love to get his form back in the next encounter.

#2 Joe Denly

Surrey v Kent Spitfires - T20 Blast 2020 Quarter-Final

Kent opener Joe Denly is one of the all-rounders to watch out for in this game. He has smacked 59 runs so far and has also picked up three wickets with the ball. While Denly has opened the bowling in most of the matches so far, he bowled in the middle overs in one game.

With the 35-year-old getting a chance with the bat and ball, he is expected to pick up a handful of points for your Dream11 side in the upcoming T20 Blast encounter.

#1 Daniel Bell-Drummond

Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires - T20 Blast 2020

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Denly’s opening partner, has been in impressive form of late with the bat. He has an additional responsibility to lead his team this season and has been exceptional on that front as well.

With the bat, Bell-Drummond has smacked 108 runs so far in T20 Blast 2021, including a half-century. His strike rate of above 150 is always a talking point and his willow-wielding will only improve going further in the tournament.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee