SOM vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – July 2, 2023

Somerset (SOM) and Kent (KET) will square off in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 on Sunday (July 2) at 11:00 pm IST at County Ground, Taunton.

Somerset are coming off an 18-run over Surrey convincingly in the last game and now have 11 wins from 13 games. Meanwhile, Kent are coming off a defeat against Sussex by 11 runs in a rain-truncated game.

SOM vs KET Squad for Today's Match

Kent

Sam Billings (c), Arafat Bhuiyan, Alex Blake, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan, Fred Klaassen, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Matt Quinn, Grant Stewart.

Somerset

Lewis Gregory, Tom Abell(C), Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Kasey Aldridge, Craig Overton, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Josh Davey and Shoaib Bashir.

On that note, we look at the three players who could be picked as captain or vice-captain for the SOM vs KET Dream11 prediction team.

#3 Will Smeed (SOM) – 7 credits

Somerset CCC vs Gloucestershire CCC - Vitality Blast T20

When it comes to the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 this year, Will Smeed has been in excellent form.

Smeed is one of the most potent batters in the English domestic circuit right now, and it's difficult for the opposition to stop him once he gets going. He must be chosen as the captain of your Dream11 team for the SOM vs KET clash.

#2 Tom Kohler Cadmore (SOM) – 8.5 Credits

Somerset CCC vs Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Tom Kohler Cadmore from Somerset may be one of the best captains' options for the SOM vs KET Dream11 game.

With 428 runs and three half-centuries, he has amassed the most runs for his team so far with a strike rate of 171.20.

#1 Grant Stewart (KET) - 8.5 credits

Hampshire vs Kent Spitfires - Royal London Cup Semi Final

For Kent, Grant Stewart has been a reliable wicket-taker. In almost every game, he has taken at least one wicket.

He now ranks sixth among the leading wicket-takers for the season, taking 20 wickets. Although Stewart may have been a tad pricey in terms of runs let up, his prowess at getting wickets has made him a formidable opponent.

Grant Stewart would be a wise selection for the vice-captain position in your Dream11 team for the SOM vs KET game, given his ability to constantly bag up wickets.

