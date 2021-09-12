SOM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for County Championship, Division 1

Somerset will lock horns with Lancashire in a Division 1 County Championship 2021 fixture at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Sunday.

Somerset currently sit at the bottom of the County Championship Division 1 table with two losses from as many matches. Somerset faced a heavy defeat in their previous match against Nottinghamshire, losing the contest by an innings and 160 runs. Lancashire, on the other hand, are placed just above their opponents in the County Championship Division 1 points table with a draw and a loss from their two matches. They drew their last match against Warwickshire.

SOM vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

SOM XI

Tom Abell (C), Azhar Ali, James Hildreth, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Steven Davies (WK), Tom Banton, Lewis Gregory, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange.

LAN XI

Dane Vilas (C), Tom Bailey, George Balderson, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Alex Davies (WK), Liam Hurt, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Matt Parkinson, Luke Wells.

Match Details

SOM vs LAN, County Championship 2021

Date and Time: 12th September 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The surface at Taunton provides equal assistance to both the batsmen and bowlers. While the pacers can prove to be lethal with the new ball, the spinners will also have a say as the match progresses. The average first-innings score at the venue is 258 runs.

Today’s SOM vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton: Banton has underperformed according to his standards, scoring just 245 runs in eight matches. He can prove to be a great differential pick in this County Championship fixture.

Batsmen

Josh Bohannan: Bohannan is a very reliable batsman who has managed to pile on 772 runs while also picking up three wickets in 12 matches. He is the top scorer for Lancashire this season.

James Hilldreth: Hildreth is an experienced batsman who is expected to play a crucial role for Somerset in this match. He has scored 428 runs in 12 games so far.

All-rounders

Lewis Gregory: Gregory has been fantastic with both the bat and ball so far this season. The English all-rounder has scored 290 runs while scalping 21 wickets in eight County Championship matches.

Danny Lamb: Lamb can prove to be a great differential multiplier choice in this game. He can deliver consistent performances with both the bat and ball. He has managed to amass 360 runs while also taking 22 wickets in nine matches.

Bowlers

Craig Overton: Overton has been the best bowler for Somerset, scalping 37 wickets in seven County Championship matches. He has also mustered 231 runs in the process.

Matt Parkinson: Parkinson has picked up 31 wickets while scoring 55 runs in nine matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can help you fetch healthy points by picking up wickets in bulk.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOM vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Josh Bohannan (LAN) - 461 points

Craig Overton (SOM) - 362 points

Josh Davey (SOM) - 321 points

Tom Abell (SOM) - 317 points

Lewis Gregory (SOM) - 272 points

Important Stats for SOM vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Josh Bohannan: 772 runs and 3 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 48.86 and ER - 3.01

Craig Overton: 231 runs and 37 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 58.77 and ER - 2.19

Josh Davey: 207 runs and 33 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 42.15 and ER - 2.54

Tom Abell: 697 runs and 10 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 49.25 and ER - 2.75

Lewis Gregory: 290 runs and 21 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 67.28 and ER - 3.07

SOM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today (County Championship)

SOM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction - County Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, James Hilldreth, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannan, Lewis Gregory, Tom Abell, Danny Lamb, Josh Davey, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Liam Hurt.

Captain: Lewis Gregory. Vice-captain: Danny Lamb.

SOM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction - County Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Davies, James Hilldreth, Azhar Ali, Josh Bohannan, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Matt Parkinson.

Captain: Lewis Gregory. Vice-captain: Azhar Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar