SOM vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For Royal London One-Day Cup

Somerset CCC will take on Leicestershire Foxes in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup fixture at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday.

Somerset CCC have won three out of their six Royal London One-Day Cup matches and are currently placed in third spot in the Group B points table. Leicestershire Foxes, on the other hand, have won just two out of their six Royal London One-Day Cup matches and currently find themselves in the penultimate spot in the Group B points table.

SOM vs LEI Probable Playing 11 today

SOM XI

Josh Davey (C), Sam Young, Steven Davies (WK), Edward Byrom, James Hildreth, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Bartlett, Kasey Aldridge, Ned Leonard, Marchant de Lange, Sonny Baker.

LEI XI

Lewis Hill (C), Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells (WK), Arron Lilley, George Rhodes, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Will Davis, Edward Barnes, Gavin Griffiths.

Match Details

SOM vs LEI, Group B, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 10th August 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cooper Associates County Ground is a pretty balanced one with equal support for both batsmen and bowlers. Chasing should be the preferred option as the last three out of the four Royal London One-Day Cup matches played at the venue have been won by teams batting second. The average first innings score in the last two completed matches played at the Cooper Associates County Ground is 279.

Today’s SOM vs LEI Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Steven Davies: The southpaw has scored 162 runs at a strike rate of close to 120. Davies can also contribute some crucial fantasy points from behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Rishi Patel: He has been in brilliant form with the bat and is the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire Foxes this season. Patel has managed to amass 238 runs at an average of 47.60 in six Royal London One-Day Cup matches.

James Hildreth: Hildreth is one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side. He has scored 223 runs at a strike rate of 105.68 in five innings.

All-rounders

Lewis Goldsworthy: The 20-year old has impressed everyone with his all-around performances. He has scored 295 runs at an average of 73.75 while also picking up two wickets in the six matches this season.

George Rhodes: Rhodes has scored 66 runs while scalping six wickets at an economy rate of just 5.08 in five outings. He can do well with the both bat and ball on Tuesday.

Bowlers

Josh Davey: The Somerset CCC skipper is coming off a solid performance in the last Royal London One-Day Cup game wherein he scored 53 runs and took two valuable wickets.

Edward Barnes: Barnes has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.53 while also scoring 44 runs in six matches. His ability to pick up wickets at regular intervals makes him a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOM vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Lewis Goldsworthy (SOM) - 440 points

Rishi Patel (LEI) - 327 points

George Rhodes (LEI) - 322 points

Steven Davies (SOM) - 312 points

James Hildreth (SOM) - 309 points

Important Stats for SOM vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Lewis Goldsworthy: 295 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 90.21 and ER - 5.17

George Rhodes: 66 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 83.54 and ER - 5.08

Rishi Patel: 238 runs in 6 matches; SR - 94.82

James Hildreth: 223 runs in 6 matches; SR - 105.68

Sonny Baker: 8 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 5.83

SOM vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

SOM vs LEI Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Davies, James Hildreth, Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Arron Lilley, George Rhodes, Lewis Goldsworthy, Josh Davey, Gavin Griffiths, Kasey Aldridge, Edward Barnes.

Captain: Arron Lilley. Vice-captain: Lewis Goldsworthy.

SOM vs LEI Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Swindells, James Hildreth, Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Sam Young, Arron Lilley, George Rhodes, Lewis Goldsworthy, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Edward Barnes.

Captain: Lewis Goldsworthy. Vice-captain: James Hildreth.

Edited by Samya Majumdar